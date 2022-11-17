Fire Log November 7 to November 13

November 7
3:21 a.m.: Medical assist on Ibis Drive.
3:54 a.m.: Person in distress Peach Blossom Lane.
8:14 a.m.: Medical aid on Peregrine Drive.
9:53 a.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
11:24 a.m.: Animal problem on Durer Drive.
8:09 p.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
November 8
8:02 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to West Las Palmas Avenue at Second Street.
November 9
8:31 a.m.: Medical aid on Thoroughbred Street.
1:24 p.m.: Medical assist on Peach Blossom Lane.
November 10
12:59 a.m.: Medical assist on Condor Court,
1:10 p.m.: Person in distress on L Street.
4:25 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
8:01 p.m.: Lock-out on Placer Creek Drive.
November 11
3:24 a.m.: Medical assist on I Street.
8:47 a.m.: Medical assist on Hannah Drive.
4:39 p.m.: Trash or rubbish fire on North El Circulo at North Second Street.
November 12
3:36 a.m.: Medical assist on Bullfinch Drive.
6:54 a.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue at Rogers Road.
1:36 p.m.: Medical assist on Rogers Road.
6:33 p.m.: Medical assist on Bertwood Lane.
6:40 p.m.: Medical aid on South Fourth Street.
8:11 p.m.: Medical assist on Juarez Court.
November 13
7:38 a.m.: Public service assistance on East Las Palmas Avenue.
7:39 a.m.: Medical aid on Daylilly Lane.
