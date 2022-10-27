Fire Log October 17 to October 23

October 17
12:48 p.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on North Seventh Street.
7:37 p.m.: Medical assist on South Fifth Street.
October 18
3:36 a.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Stawell Drive.
2:15 p.m.: Medical aid on Cliff Swallow Drive.
5:02 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on East Las Palmas Avenue at Weber Avenue.
7:50 p.m.: Medical assist on Fawn Lily Drive.
October 19
6:14 a.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire – unintentional on Paramatta Drive.
5:35 p.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire – unintentional on Roadrunner Drive.
7:04 p.m.: Medical aid on Carly Creek Drive.
8:43 p.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
11:22 p.m.: Medical assist on Wanzia Lane.
11:32 p.m.: Medical assist on Lemon Blossom Lane.
October 20
11:29 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South Del Puerto Avenue.
3:51 p.m.: Person in distress on E Street.
4:31 p.m.: Person in distress on East Las Palmas Avenue.
5:46 p.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
7:47 p.m.: Medical aid on Marisa Drive.
October 21
7:02 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South Del Puerto Avenue.
7:43 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on North Seventh Street at North Salado Avenue.
8:57 a.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
5:11 p.m.: Motor vehicle versus pedestrian on South Second Street.
9:56 p.m.: Medical assist on Stonechat Lane.
9:59 p.m.: Medical aid on Logan Way.
October 22
9:22 p.m.: Medical assist on Phlox Drive.
October 23
1:52 a.m.: Medical assist on K Street.
1:53 a.m.: Medical aid on Red Robin Drive.
7:25 a.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
3:50 p.m.: Medical assist on Paramatta Drive.
4:54 p.m.: Public service assistance on Mirror Court.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
October 17
2:22 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to north Interstate 5.
3:56 p.m.: Medical assist on Laird Street.
October 19
3:34 a.m.: Medical assist on Magnolia Avenue.
2:06 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
October 20
3:45 a.m.: Medical assist on Magnolia Avenue.
3:45 p.m.: Medical assist on Charles Street.
8:31 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Howard Road.
5:40 p.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
3:49 p.m.: Medical assist on G Street.
1:51 p.m.: Medical assist on Panoz Road.
10:30 p.m.: Medical assist on Fairway Drive.
October 21
8:54 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Ward Avenue.
3:20 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on north Interstate 5.
7:59 a.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
10:08 a.m.: Medical assist on Anderson Road.
October 22
9:34 a.m.: Medical assist on Ward Avenue.
5:01 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Highway 33.
October 23
9:46 a.m.: Medical assist on Locust Avenue.
2:37 p.m.: Medical assist on Walt Avenue.
6:13 p.m.: Medical assist on Minnie Street.
7:39 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on River Road.
1:38 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
1:18 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on south Interstate 5.
3:13 a.m.: Medical assist on Fink Road.
7:21 p.m.: Trailer fire on Crows Landing Road at River Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.