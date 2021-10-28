Fire Log October 18 to October 24

Patterson Fire
October 18
10:25 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Logan Way.
10:34 a.m.: Medical aid on Leverton Drive.
11:20 a.m.: Public service assistance on Cliff Swallow Drive.
11:24 a.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
5:36 p.m.: Grass fire on American Eagle Avenue at Pipit Drive.
5:45 p.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
October 19
12:07 p.m.: Cultivated orchard or vineyard fire on Ash Avenue at Fig Avenue.
9:05 p.m.: Medical assist on Barros Street.
9:18 p.m.: Medical assist on Kingfisher Drive.
October 20
12:05 a.m.: Medical aid on Bullfinch Drive.
2:08 a.m.: Medical aid on North First Street.
2:58 a.m.: Medical assist on Peregrine Drive.
3:23 p.m.: Medical assist on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
5:52 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Sperry Avenue.
11:03 p.m.: Medical assist on Carly Creek Drive.
11:40 p.m.: Medical aid on Mary Jane Avenue.
October 21
12:41 a.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on Speno Drive.
8:06 a.m.: Public service assistance on Cliff Swallow Drive.
2:57 p.m.: Medical assist on Mary Jane Avenue.
3:31 p.m.: Medical assist on Phlox Drive.
8:24 p.m.: Medical assist on North Sixth Street.
10:55 p.m.: Medical assist on Thrush Drive.
October 22
12:21 p.m.: Medical assist on Imperial Lily Drive.
1:07 p.m.: Medical assist on North Fourth Street.
3:22 p.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street at West Las Palmas Avenue.
7:07 p.m.: Medical assist on Bella Flora Lane.
7:57 p.m.: Medical assist on Arambel Drive.
October 23
12:50 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Lemon Blossom Lane.
3:03 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Highway 33.
5:31 p.m.: Gas leak on Jacks Place.
5:58 p.m.: Medical assist on Imperial Lily Drive.
7:31 p.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
8:20 p.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire – unintentional on Cliff Swallow Drive.
10:49 p.m.: Medical aid on Logan Way.
October 24
7:09 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
9:59 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Hollyhock Circle.
10:48 a.m.: Medical aid on Sorrel Court.
12:57 p.m.: Medical aid on South Del Puerto Avenue.
3:08 p.m.: Medical aid on Ridge Creek Lane.
3:13 p.m.: Medical aid on Washburn Street.
5:17 p.m.: Medical assist on Shearwater Drive.
9:02 p.m.: Medical assist on North Sixth Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
October 18
10:07 a.m.: Medical assist on south Interstate 5.
10:11 a.m.: Medical assist on Crows Landing Road.
9:25 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to south Interstate 5.
11:33 p.m.: Building fire on Orange Avenue at Ash Avenue.
October 19
11:32 a.m.: Cultivated orchard or vineyard fire on Ash Avenue at Fig Avenue.
11:33 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Fourth Street.
5:45 p.m.: Trash or rubbish fire, contained on Almond Avenue at Locust Avenue.
October 20
12:40 a.m.: Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill on Old Las Palmas Avenue.
7:19 a.m.: Smoke check on Fig Avenue at Ash Avenue.
6:05 p.m.: Small grass fire on East Marshall Road.
October 21
6:52 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Highway 33 at East Frank Cox Road.
12:21 p.m.: Medical assist on Fink Road.
12:51 p.m.: Medical assist on Livingston Circle.
October 22
12:57 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Howard Road.
1:20 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on north Interstate 5.
11:38 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on north Interstate 5.
October 23
5:53 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Crows Landing Road.
9:47 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
October 24
1:29 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Grayson Road.
7:09 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
10:54 a.m.: Smoke check on Ash Avenue.
7:11 p.m.: Special outside fire on Diablo Grande Parkway.
8:31 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on north Interstate 5.
