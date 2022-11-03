Fire Log October 24 to October 30

October 24
3:04 a.m.: Medical assist on Weber Avenue.
11:42 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute South El Circulo.
October 25
9:45 a.m.: Unauthorized burning on Sperry Avenue.
10:09 a.m.: Person in distress on East Las Palmas Avenue.
8:29 p.m.: Medical assist on Red Robin Drive.
8:44 p.m.: Medical assist South Fourth Street.
9:08 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
9:48 p.m.: Medical assist Sperry Avenue.
October 26
2:32 a.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
11:16 a.m.: Medical aid on Weber Avenue.
3:57 p.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
4:46 p.m.: Medical aid on Noble Park Circle.
6:08 p.m.: Medical assist on Cheshire Drive.
October 27
8:03 a.m.: Gas leak on Peregrine Drive.
3:54 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North Ninth Street at West Las Palmas Avenue.
10:04 p.m.: Medical aid on Logan Way.
October 28
9:44 a.m.: Unintentional detector activation, no fire on Traina Drive.
10:49 a.m.: Unintentional detector activation, no fire on Plaza.
6:20 p.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
9:22 p.m.: Medical aid on Mallard Creek Court.
October 29
4:17 a.m.: Medical assist on Bear Hollow Court.
11:15 a.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
7:14 p.m.: Medical aid on South Del Puerto Avenue.
10:42 p.m.: Medical assist on North Seventh Street.
October 30
12:33 p.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
3:48 p.m.: Unauthorized burning on Sperry Avenue.
5:39 p.m.: Medical assist on Henley Parkway.
7:10 p.m.: False alarm on Beck Creek Lane.
7:32 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
7:54 p.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
October 24
1:32 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to north Interstate 5.
7:19 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Lemon Avenue.
October 25
6:57 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Pomelo Avenue at Locust Avenue.
1:51 p.m.: Medical assist on West Stuhr Road.
2:56 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on north Interstate 5.
5:22 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire Shiloh Road at West Grayson Road.
6:58 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Hills Ferry Road.
October 26
3:26 a.m.: Medical assist on Pomegranate Avenue.
5:48 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on East Las Palmas Avenue.
October 27
4:56 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Maze Boulevard.
7:54 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on north Interstate 5.
October 28
12:53 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to East Las Palmas Avenue.
7:19 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to California Oak Circle.
8:40 p.m.: Medical assist on Minnie Street.
October 29
5:00 p.m.: Special type of incident on Highway 33.
7:49 p.m.: Medical assist on Paradise Avenue.
October 30
7:14 a.m.: Unauthorized burning on Maze Boulevard.
9:13 p.m.: Tree fire on Pomegranate Avenue.
