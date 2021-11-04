Fire Log October 25 to October 31

Patterson Fire
October 25
8:52 a.m.: Medical aid on Peregrine Drive.
12:43 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North Seventh Street.
2:44 p.m.: Medical assist on K Street.
3:07 p.m.: Public service assistance on Samantha Creek Drive.
8:15 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Bella Flora Lane.
11:53 p.m.: Medical aid on Logan Way.
October 26
5:45 a.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
1:13 p.m.: Person in distress on Totman Court.
5:43 p.m.: Medical assist on North Fifth Street.
5:45 p.m.: Medical aid on Beck Creek Lane.
7:10 p.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
October 27
6:08 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Weber Avenue.
11:03 a.m.: Medical assist on North Sixth Street.
11:26 a.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on North Seventh Street.
6:40 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:45 p.m.: Medical assist on North Sixth Street.
10:59 p.m.: Medical assist on Sutter Creek Court.
October 28
11:40 a.m.: Arcing, shorted electrical equipment North First Street at Walnut Avenue.
12:00 p.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on South Second Street.
1:09 p.m.: Unintentional transmission of alarm on South First Street.
6:37 p.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on South American Eagle Avenue at Cornflower Drive.
7:20 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on North Seventh Street.
9:43 p.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Littleton Drive.
11:30 p.m.: Medical assist on Placer Creek Drive.
October 29
8:16 a.m.: Medical aid on Peregrine Drive.
7:15 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on West Las Palmas Avenue at North Ninth Street.
10:28 p.m.: Medical aid on Rosemary Drive.
11:15 p.m.: Gas leak on Jewel Flower Drive.
October 30
2:55 a.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
10:46 a.m.: Medical assist on Wanzia Lane.
10:54 a.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
8:27 p.m.: Medical assist on North Seventh Street.
9:16 p.m.: Medical assist on Red Robin Drive.
10:03 p.m.: Medical assist on Bullfinch Drive.
10:14 p.m.: Central station, malicious false alarm on Speno Drive.
October 31
8:47 a.m.: Oil or other combustible liquid spill on North Second Street.
9:32 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Garden Patch Way.
10:05 p.m.: Medical assist on Kestrel Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
October 25
4:16 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on River Road.
5:14 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Howard Road.
7:20 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Oak Flat Road.
9:40 a.m.: Medical assist on Mulberry Avenue.
12:29 p.m.: Medical aid on Fairway Drive.
12:36 p.m.: Road freight or transport vehicle fire on Grayson Road.
October 26
9:55 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on north Interstate 5.
October 27
1:29 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Crows Landing Road.
11:44 a.m.: Medical aid on Lemon Avenue.
3:51 p.m.: Chemical spill or leak on north Interstate 5.
October 28
3:40 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Fig Avenue.
October 29
4:02 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Fig Avenue.
6:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Cabernet Court.
October 30
9:55 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Azevedo Road.
10:17 a.m.: Arcing, shorted electrical equipment on Dahlia Avenue.
2:25 p.m.: Medical assist on Wilson Street.
3:12 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to south Interstate 5.
October 31
10:51 p.m.: Medical assist on Hickory Avenue.
