Fire Log October 31 to November 6

October 31
9:08 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Second Street at Sperry Avenue.
7:32 p.m.: Medical aid on Mesa Creek Drive.
8:09 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Sperry Avenue at South Second Street.
10:11 p.m.: Medical aid on Carly Creek Drive.
November 2
4:50 a.m.: Medical aid on Deer Hollow Drive.
5:33 a.m.: Medical aid on Jewel Flower Drive.
8:00 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Heartland Ranch Avenue at Roadrunner Drive.
9:43 a.m.: Medical aid on Zinnia Court.
4:18 p.m.: Person in distress on Phlox Drive.
8:48 p.m.: CO detector activation due to malfunction on Placer Creek Drive.
November 3
2:29 a.m.: Medical assist on Orchid Lane.
8:12 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Peregrine Drive at Heartland Ranch Avenue.
5:07 p.m.: Building fire on Shorthorn Street.
9:02 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
9:35 p.m.: Medical aid on Tulip Lane.
November 4
7:13 a.m.: Unintentional smoke detector activation, no fire on Roadrunner Drive.
8:52 a.m.: Unintentional smoke detector activation, no fire North Seventh Street.
10:15 a.m.: Unintentional smoke detector activation, no fire on North Seventh Street.
10:28 a.m.: Medical aid on South Ninth Street.
3:07 p.m.: Medical aid on Trout Creek Lane.
10:19 p.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Rogers Road.
11:08 p.m.: Medical assist on Stone Creek Lane.
November 5
2:36 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Mackilhaffy Drive.
7:37 a.m.: Person in distress on Lavender Lane.
4:30 p.m.: Medical aid on Brangus Lane.
7:06 p.m.: Medical assist on Thoroughbred Street.
November 6
12:31 a.m.: Medical aid on Angora Street.
6:03 p.m.: Cooking fire, confined to container on Kinshire Way.
7:33 p.m.: Medical assist on D Street at South Third Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
October 31
3:27 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Howard Road.
9:10 p.m.: Medical assist on Haidlen Avenue.
November 1
2:04 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident Elm Avenue at East Las Palmas Avenue.
10:11 p.m.: Medical assist on Anderson Road.
November 2
1:16 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on south Interstate 5.
7:07 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on East Las Palmas Avenue.
November 4
2:47 a.m.: Grass fire on Grayson Road.
4:19 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Villa Manucha Road.
6:28 a.m.: Medical assist on Fink Road.
8:57 p.m.: Medical assist on Ingram Creek Road.
November 5
7:25 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Freitas Road.
9:50 p.m.: Injury vehicle accidents on south Interstate 5.
November 6
12:51 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Cox Road.
7:21 a.m.: False alarm on Sycamore Avenue.
5:20 a.m.: Medical assist Minnie Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.