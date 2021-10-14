Fire Log October 4 through October 10

Patterson Fire
October 4
6:40 a.m.: Medical assist on Cougar Creek Drive.
11:34 a.m.: Extrication of victim(s) from building/structure on L Street.
12:44 p.m.: Medical assist on Poppy Avenue.
12:53 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
1:14 p.m.: Medical assist on Mesa Creek Drive.
2:26 p.m.: Detector activation, no fire – unintentional on North Seventh Street.
3:59 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Mesa Creek Drive.
4:10 p.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire – unintentional on Peregrine Drive.
5:21 p.m.: Medical assist on Leather Creek Lane.
6:59 p.m.: Person in distress on Spring Avenue.
October 5
3:21 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on West Las Palmas Avenue.
October 6
8:44 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:18 a.m.: Medical aid on South Second Street.
10:17 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
11:06 a.m.: Medical aid on Cliff Swallow Drive.
1:48 p.m.: Medical aid on North Sixth Street.
2:48 p.m.: Medical aid on Weber Avenue.
9:33 p.m.: Person in distress on Spring Avenue.
October 7
3:57 a.m.: Medical aid on Sweet Pea Drive.
2:11 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on West Las Palmas Avenue.
4:04 p.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
October 8
12:28 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
6:01 a.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
2:44 p.m.: Medical aid on Kinglet Lane.
3:44 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to M Street.
October 9
3:12 a.m.: Medical aid on Samantha Creek Drive.
10:47 p.m.: Medical assist on Longhorn Lane.
11:03 p.m.: Medical assist on Longhorn Lane.
October 10
12:29 a.m.: Special type of incident on Charbray Court.
4:25 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Locust Avenue.
10:11 a.m.: Medical assist on North El Circulo.
10:26 a.m.: Medical aid on Peregrine Drive.
2:01 p.m.: Medical aid on Shetland Way.
6:39 p.m.: Medical aid on Darpino Court.
7:39 p.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
7:57 p.m.: Public service assistance on West Las Palmas Avenue.
