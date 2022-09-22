Fire Log September 12 to September 18

September 12
3:10 a.m.: Outside rubbish fire on E Street at South First Street.
5:02 a.m.: Medical aid on Cougar Creek Drive.
9:09 a.m.: Person in distress on North Second Street.
2:38 p.m.: Person in distress on Bear Hollow Court.
7:06 p.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
7:52 p.m.: Medical aid on Walker Ranch Parkway.
September 13
12:37 a.m.: No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Baldwin Road at Sperry Avenue.
10:14 a.m.: Medical assist on Bear Hollow Court.
3:10 p.m.: Medical aid on Skimmer Drive.
4:08 p.m.: Medical assist on North Seventh Street.
5:39 p.m.: Medical aid on Angus Street.
September 14
5:35 a.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire – unintentional on Ward Avenue.
3:02 p.m.: Medical assist on Phlox Drive.
3:11 p.m.: Medical assist on Hatfield Court.
5:08 p.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Chase Street.
7:31 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Durer Drive.
9:05 p.m.: Person in distress on North Third Street.
September 15
3:16 a.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
7:28 a.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
9:06 a.m.: Medical assist on Barros Street.
3:05 p.m.: Public service assistance Bear Hollow Court.
5:45 p.m.: Medical assist on Paramatta Drive.
6:04 p.m.: Medical aid on North Third Street.
8:54 p.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
September 16
8:42 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled on scene on Shearwater Drive.
9:38 a.m.: Medical assist on Shearwater Drive.
10:09 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
10:57 a.m.: Medical assist on Marguerite Lane.
1:53 p.m.: Medical assist on Charbray Court.
4:01 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Sperry Avenue at Baldwin Road.
4:28 p.m.: Medical assist on Messer Place.
6:48 p.m.: Unauthorized burning on Baldwin Road at Zacharias Road.
11:48 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to East Las Palmas Avenue at North First Street.
September 17
4:38 a.m.: Medical assist on Lodge Creek Lane.
2:23 p.m.: Medical assist on Thrush Drive.
3:47 p.m.: Medical assist on Sparrow Hawk Lane.
6:59 p.m.: Medical assist on Klopping Court.
9:42 p.m.: Outside storage fire on North First Street at Olive Avenue.
10:14 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Sperry Avenue.
September 18
1:13 a.m.: Medical assist on Thrush Drive.
3:54 a.m.: Special type of incident on South Second Street at West Las Palmas Avenue.
12:36 p.m.: Medical aid on Toggenburg Street.
1:50 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Logan Way.
3:22 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Messer Place.
4:24 p.m.: Cultivated tree fire on Northmead Way at North Fourth Street.
7:03 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Rogers Road at Zacharias Road.
7:18 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to East Las Palmas Avenue.
11:36 p.m.: Building fire on Sperry Avenue.
