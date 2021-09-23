September 13
6:25 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled at scene on Lemon Blossom Lane.
8:57 a.m.: Medical aid on Chesterfield Drive.
2:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
5:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
5:47 p.m.: Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator on Sperry Avenue.
6:11 p.m.: Medical aid on Ward Avenue at West Las Palmas Avenue.
7:46 p.m.: Toxic condition on Renzo Lane.
8:05 p.m.: Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator on Speno Drive.
10:21 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Ward Avenue.
10:27 p.m.: Public service assistance on South Second Street at D Street.
10:45 p.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
11:38 p.m.: Medical aid on Azalea Drive.
September 14
12:15 a.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
12:41 p.m.: Medical aid on K Street.
7:44 p.m.: Medical aid on Tarland Lane.
September 15
12:54 a.m.: Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill on Red Robin Drive.
7:51 a.m.: Medical assist on Grebe Lane.
8:52 a.m.: Public service assistance on Cliff Swallow Drive.
12:36 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Second Street at Ward Avenue.
12:53 p.m.: Medical assist on North Seventh Street.
3:31 p.m.: Chemical spill or leak on Olive Avenue at North Second Street.
6:16 p.m.: Medical aid on South Fourth Street.
September 16
1:45 a.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
8:53 p.m.: Medical aid on M Street.
September 17
9:30 a.m.: Special type of incident on Marguerite Lane.
September 18
1:37 a.m.: Medical assist on Roxanne Drive.
7:00 a.m.: Medical assist on M Street.
7:03 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on North Second Street.
5:03 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:29 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Unidad Court.
10:38 p.m.: Medical aid on Skimmer Drive.
September 19
12:05 a.m.: Medical aid on Moonflower Court.
5:25 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Dowitcher Drive.
10:10 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled at scene on Sperry Avenue.
7:05 p.m.: Medical assist on Bennett Drive.
