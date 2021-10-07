Fire Log September 27 to October 3

Patterson Fire Department
September 27
12:56 a.m.: Medical aid on North Salado Avenue.
11:55 a.m.: Medical aid on North Second Street.
7:45 p.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
September 28
3:39 a.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on South Ninth Street at E Street.
10:09 a.m.: Medical assist on South El Circulo.
1:16 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Sunflower Drive.
11:59 p.m.: Medical assist on Marigold Drive.
September 29
3:40 p.m.: Medical aid on Horizon Lane.
6:25 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North El Circulo at North Third Street.
7:01 p.m.: Fire on Phlox Drive.
7:59 p.m.: Arcing, shorted electrical equipment on North Hartley Street at Las Palmas Avenue.
September 30
12:31 a.m.: Medical aid on Horizon Lane.
9:59 a.m.: Medical aid on North First Street.
10:13 a.m.: Malicious, mischievous false call on North Seventh Street.
10:52 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Sperry Avenue.
1:25 p.m.: Lock-out on Sperry Avenue.
3:42 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Ninth Street at Sperry Avenue.
6:46 p.m.: Unintentional transmission of alarm on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
10:00 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Oasis Lane.
October 1
9:08 a.m.: Medical assist on Thoroughbred Street.
10:19 a.m.: Medical assist on Speno Drive.
6:45 p.m.: Medical aid West Las Palmas Avenue.
October 2
8:37 a.m.: Medical assist on Ward Avenue.
1:35 p.m.: Special type of incident on South Third Street.
1:59 p.m.: Medical assist on Eider Drive.
6:41 p.m.: Medical aid on Horizon Lane.
October 3
3:45 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Horizon Lane.
5:33 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South Del Puerto Avenue.
5:35 p.m.: Special type of incident on North Ninth Street.
8:11 p.m.: Medical assist on Thrush Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
September 27
6:02 a.m.: Unauthorized burning on Fink Road.
9:38 a.m.: Medical assist on Hickory Avenue.
5:58 p.m.: Medical assist on Draper Road.
6:44 p.m.: Special type of incident on Fink Road.
8:24 p.m.: Public service assistance on Walt Avenue.
September 28
11:40 a.m.: Building fire on Jensen Road.
1:25 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on East Marshall Road.
1:39 p.m.: Medical assist on Fink Road.
September 29
5:26 a.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Draper Road.
7:20 a.m.: Small grass fire on River Road.
2:35 p.m.: Medical assist on Fink Road.
3:08 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled at scene on Highway 33.
8:01 p.m.: Medical assist on Pomegranate Avenue.
September 30
12:03 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on River Road.
8:40 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on River Road.
October 1
3:00 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
October 2
2:06 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Anderson Road.
9:25 a.m.: Medical assist on Crows Landing Road.
3:57 p.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO on Lemon Avenue.
4:22 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to south Interstate 5.
4:49 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled at scene on south Interstate 5.
8:03 p.m.: Medical assist on Pelican Road.
9:03 p.m.: Special type of incident on Sperry Avenue.
October 3
5:47 a.m.: Cultivated grain or crop fire on West Stuhr Road.
7:36 p.m.: Special type of incident on Orange Avenue.
