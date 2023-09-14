Patterson and West Stanislaus Fire Department
September 4
6:48 p.m. N 7th St At N Salado Ave Vehicle Accident
September 5
4:29 a.m. Prince St Building Fire
September 6
9:06 a.m. N 6th St Public Service Assistance
10:55 a.m. River Rd At Villa Manucha Rd Outside Rubbish, Trash Or Waste Fire
September 7
4:44 p.m. Thoroughbred St Gas Leak
September 8
3:06 p.m. N I-5 Vehicle Accident
September 9
1:29 p.m. Del Puerto Canyon Rd At Diablo Grande Pkwy Vehicle Accident
2:18 p.m. Cabernet Ct Smoke Check
4:27 p.m. Nubian St Carbon Monoxide Incident
7:40 p.m. Oak Flat Rd At Ward Ave Natural Vegetation Fire
7:55 p.m. Crows Landing Rd At Dodds Rd Small Grass Fire
September 10
11:34 a.m. Livingston Cir Carbon Monoxide Incident
4:14 p.m. Millwood Dr Smoke Detector Activation, No Fire - Unintentional
8:39 p.m. Calvinson Pkwy Public Service Assistance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.