Patterson and West Stanislaus Fire Department

September 4

6:48 p.m. N 7th St At N Salado Ave Vehicle Accident

September 5

4:29 a.m. Prince St Building Fire

September 6

9:06 a.m. N 6th St Public Service Assistance

10:55 a.m. River Rd At Villa Manucha Rd Outside Rubbish, Trash Or Waste Fire

September 7

4:44 p.m. Thoroughbred St Gas Leak

September 8

3:06 p.m. N I-5 Vehicle Accident

September 9

1:29 p.m. Del Puerto Canyon Rd At Diablo Grande Pkwy Vehicle Accident

2:18 p.m. Cabernet Ct Smoke Check

4:27 p.m. Nubian St Carbon Monoxide Incident

7:40 p.m. Oak Flat Rd At Ward Ave Natural Vegetation Fire

7:55 p.m. Crows Landing Rd At Dodds Rd Small Grass Fire

September 10

11:34 a.m. Livingston Cir Carbon Monoxide Incident

4:14 p.m. Millwood Dr Smoke Detector Activation, No Fire - Unintentional

8:39 p.m. Calvinson Pkwy Public Service Assistance

