July 17
7:54 a.m. Sperry Avenue Medical aid
8:59 a.m. Sperry Avenue At American Eagle Avenue Vehicle accident
2:00: p.m. Sperry Avenue Alarm System Sounded, No Fire - Unintentional
2:58: p.m. South Fourth Street Medical Assist
3:18 p.m. Jasmine Drive Smoke Detector Activation, No Fire – Unintentional
3:48 p.m. Almond Avenue Natural Vegetation Fire
7:24: p.m. Fink Road Brush, Or Brush And Grass Mixture Fire
8:27 p.m. South Third Street Medical Aid
8:49: p.m. Fawn Lily Drive Medical Aid
9:00: p.m. Mary Jane Avenue Medical Aid
9:38: p.m. Zacharias Road Water Problem
10:39: p.m. Elm Avenue At Olive Avenue Unauthorized Burning
July 18
3:53 a.m. Shearwater Drive Medical Aid
4:28 a.m. West Las Palmas Avenue Toxic Condition
1:49 p.m. East Las Palmas Avenue Medical Aid
2:32 p.m. West Las Palmas Avenue Medical Assist
5:27: p.m. Shearwater Drive Medical Assist
8:08 p.m. South Third Street Medical Aid
9:32 p.m. North Second Street At J Street Medical Aid
10:06 p.m. Orestimba Road At Eastin Road Vehicle Accident
11:16 p.m. Elm Avenue Medical Assist
11:38 p.m. Elfers Road At Highway 33 Outside Rubbish, Trash Or Waste Fire
July 19
2:49 a.m. Osprey Drive Medical Aid
7:32 a.m. South Rogers Road Medical Aid
8:18 a.m. Annamarie Avenue Hazardous Condition
11:40 a.m. Sand Trap Court Medical Assist
11:08 p.m. Crows Landing Road Grass Fire
1:43 p.m. Sperry Avenue Search For Person In Water
7:36 p.m. West Las Palmas Avenue Medical Assist
9:43 p.m. East Las Palmas Avenue Medical Assist
July 20
12:32 a.m. South I-5Vehicle Accident
2:16 a.m. North I-5 Gasoline Or Other Flammable Liquid Spill
4:55 a.m. East Las Palmas Avenue Medical Assist
5:40 a.m. Palomino Way Medical Assist
12:17 p.m. Poplar Avenue Smoke Detector Activation, No Fire Unintentional
4:04 p.m. Featherstone Drive Person In Distress
5:47 p.m. Featherstone Drive Medical Assist
10:12 p.m. South I-5 Vehicle Accident
11:52 p.m. Marguerite Lane Medical Assist
July 21
8:36 a.m. Highway 33 Vehicle Accident
11:22 a.m. Howard Road Medical Assist
12:37 p.m. River Road At Crows Landing Road Building Fire
2:04 p.m. Livingston Circle Medical Assist
2:16 p.m. Fruit Avenue At Highway 33 Vehicle Accident
3:17 p.m. West Las Palmas Avenue Medical Assist
9:56 p.m. Mary Jane Ave Medical Assist
11:23 p.m. Elk Creek Lane Electrical Wiring/Equipment Problem
July 22
1:25 a.m. Walt Avenue Medical Assist
5:55 a.m. Chesterfield Drive Medical Assist
2:07 p.m. North Third Street Carbon Monoxide Detector Activation, No Co
6:05 p.m. Oasis Lane Medical Aid
10:04 p.m. Staveley Way Medical Assist
11:05 p.m. Bear Hollow Court Medical Assist
11:25 p.m. Red Robin Drive Medical Assist
11:32 p.m. Vicki Lynn Lane Medical Aid
July 23
12:28 a.m. Speno Drive Vehicle Accident
1:55 p.m. Logan Way Medical Assist
3:12 p.m. Jacks Place Medical Assist
8:12 p.m. Sperry Avenue Medical Assist
10:48 p.m. South Ninth Street Public Service Assistance
10:51 p.m. Buckskin Way Medical Aid
