PATTERSON FIRE DEPARTMENT
Incident Log From 7/31/2023 To 8/6/2023
Station - 51
July 31
4:38 a.m. Winter Lane Person in distress
9:44 a.m. Sycamore Avenue At Eucalyptus Avenue Vehicle accident
1:41 p.m. Canyon Court Medical assist
August 1
10:27 p.m. North Second Street at Ivy Avenue Vehicle accident
10:34 p.m. Walnut Avenue at Walnut Court Dispatched and unable to locate
10:53 p.m. Oakwood Lane Alarm system sounded, no fire unintentional
August 2
4:00 p.m. West Las Palmas Avenue building fire
6:42 p.m. West Las Palmas Avenue Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO
August 3
6:03 p.m. South Third Street Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO
August 4
1:57 p.m. E Street Medical aid
August 5
2:03 a.m. Peach Blossom Lane Medical aid
6:16 p.m. Clover Avenue Medical aid
6:17 p.m. South First Street Medical aid
11:10 p.m. South Third Street Medical aid
August 6
6:40 a.m. Stotman Court Medical aid
9:25 a.m. Plaza Medical assist
9:57 p.m. Morning Glory Drive Medical assist
10:30 p.m. Sperry Avenue Medical assist
Station - 52
August 1
7:56 a.m. Henley Parkway Smoke detector activation, no fire unintentional
10:05 p.m. Pennyroyal Court Medical aid
August 2
10:20 a.m. Paint Way Medical aid
1:26 p.m. Park Center Drive Medical aid
9:24 p.m. Hackney Street Medical aid
August 3
1:36 p.m. Paint Way Medical aid
10:04 p.m. Sorrel Court Medical aid
August 4
5:42 a.m. Keystone Pacific Parkway Medical aid
3:23 p.m. Speno Drive Medical assist
8:39 p.m. Samantha Creek Drive Public service assistance
August 5
9:39 a.m. Rogers Road Natural vegetation fire
August 6
4:33 p.m. Jake Creek Drive Medical assist
WEST STANISLAUS FIRE DISTRICT
Incident Log From 7/31/2023 To 8/6/2023
Station - 50
July 31
1:54 a.m. Highway 33 at Lemon Avenue Medical assist
11:21 a.m. Prune Avenue Medical assist
7:42 p.m. Fig Avenue Off-road vehicle or heavy equipment fire
August 1
6:52 p.m. Lemon Avenue Medical assist
9:45 p.m. Almond Avenue Dispatched and canceled enroute
9:50 p.m. Almond Avenue Medical assist
9:45 p.m. Elm Avenue Medical assist
August 2
9:10 p.m. Sycamore Avenue Medical assist
August 3
10:40 p.m. Fig Avenue Special type of incident
Station - 53
July 31
10:20 a.m. D Street Public service assistance
August 2
10:10 a.m. South Mc Cracken Road Special type of incident
August 3
10:45 p.m. North I-5 Vehicle accident
August 6
2:57 a.m. Stakes Street Medical assist
Station - 54
August 1
5:24 p.m. Gaffery Road Dispatched and canceled enroute
Station - 55
July 31
12:54 a.m. Fink Road Natural vegetation fire
15:39 p.m. South I-5 Vehicle accident
August 1
7:00 p.m. River Road Public service assistance
August 2
9:49 a.m. West Fifth Street Medical assist
August 3
6:09 p.m. Orestimba Road Natural vegetation fire
7:29 p.m. South I-5 Natural vegetation fire
August 6
5:53 p.m. Eastin Road at Moorehead Road Natural vegetation fire
