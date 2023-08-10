PATTERSON FIRE DEPARTMENT

Incident Log From 7/31/2023 To 8/6/2023

Station - 51

July 31

4:38 a.m. Winter Lane Person in distress

9:44 a.m. Sycamore Avenue At Eucalyptus Avenue Vehicle accident

1:41 p.m. Canyon Court Medical assist

August 1

10:27 p.m. North Second Street at Ivy Avenue Vehicle accident

10:34 p.m. Walnut Avenue at Walnut Court Dispatched and unable to locate

10:53 p.m. Oakwood Lane Alarm system sounded, no fire unintentional

August 2

4:00 p.m. West Las Palmas Avenue building fire

6:42 p.m. West Las Palmas Avenue Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO

August 3

6:03 p.m. South Third Street Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO

August 4

1:57 p.m. E Street Medical aid

August 5

2:03 a.m. Peach Blossom Lane Medical aid

6:16 p.m. Clover Avenue Medical aid

6:17 p.m. South First Street Medical aid

11:10 p.m. South Third Street Medical aid

August 6

6:40 a.m. Stotman Court Medical aid

9:25 a.m. Plaza Medical assist

9:57 p.m. Morning Glory Drive Medical assist

10:30 p.m. Sperry Avenue Medical assist

Station - 52

August 1

7:56 a.m. Henley Parkway Smoke detector activation, no fire unintentional

10:05 p.m. Pennyroyal Court Medical aid

August 2

10:20 a.m. Paint Way Medical aid

1:26 p.m. Park Center Drive Medical aid

9:24 p.m. Hackney Street Medical aid

August 3

1:36 p.m. Paint Way Medical aid

10:04 p.m. Sorrel Court Medical aid

August 4

5:42 a.m. Keystone Pacific Parkway Medical aid

3:23 p.m. Speno Drive Medical assist

8:39 p.m. Samantha Creek Drive Public service assistance

August 5

9:39 a.m. Rogers Road Natural vegetation fire

August 6

4:33 p.m. Jake Creek Drive Medical assist

WEST STANISLAUS FIRE DISTRICT

Incident Log From 7/31/2023 To 8/6/2023

Station - 50

July 31

1:54 a.m. Highway 33 at Lemon Avenue Medical assist

11:21 a.m. Prune Avenue Medical assist

7:42 p.m. Fig Avenue Off-road vehicle or heavy equipment fire

August 1

6:52 p.m. Lemon Avenue Medical assist

9:45 p.m. Almond Avenue Dispatched and canceled enroute

9:50 p.m. Almond Avenue Medical assist

9:45 p.m. Elm Avenue Medical assist

August 2

9:10 p.m. Sycamore Avenue Medical assist

August 3

10:40 p.m. Fig Avenue Special type of incident

Station - 53

July 31

10:20 a.m. D Street Public service assistance

August 2

10:10 a.m. South Mc Cracken Road Special type of incident

August 3

10:45 p.m. North I-5 Vehicle accident

August 6

2:57 a.m. Stakes Street Medical assist

Station - 54

August 1

5:24 p.m. Gaffery Road Dispatched and canceled enroute

Station - 55

July 31

12:54 a.m. Fink Road Natural vegetation fire

15:39 p.m. South I-5 Vehicle accident

August 1

7:00 p.m. River Road Public service assistance

August 2

9:49 a.m. West Fifth Street Medical assist

August 3

6:09 p.m. Orestimba Road Natural vegetation fire

7:29 p.m. South I-5 Natural vegetation fire

August 6

5:53 p.m. Eastin Road at Moorehead Road Natural vegetation fire

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.