After 33 days in the burn unit at UC Davis Richard Gerety was discharged from the hospital to continue his recovery from home.
Patterson Fire-West Stanislaus Fire Protection District Chief Jeff Gregory, WSFPD Battalion Chief Paul Lara, WSFPD Firefighter Josh Campo and Newman-WSFPD Firefighter Eunice Garcia as well as Pioneer Fire Protection District Chief Mark Matthews and PFPD firefighters, and representatives from the Firefighters Burn Institute were at the hospital awaiting Gerety’s discharge.
Gerety rode home in style, albeit in the passenger seat of the engine he’s more familiar with driving, in a procession of command vehicles from WSFPD and PFPD. He arrived home at approximately 4:30 p.m. where he and his two-year-old son were reunited for the first time since he deployed to the Caldor fire on August 18.
On August 27 while performing firefighting operations as part of strike team assigned to the Caldor Fire Gerety fell into a stump hole filled with hot ash suffering second and third degree burns to approximately 20% of his body. Most significantly affected were his hands, arms, and legs.
Firefighter Eunice Garcia, who was deployed along with Gerety, said in the days following the incident they had gone back to the area where Gerety was injured to see if they could figure out what happened. Observation of the area led them to believe that he likely tripped on something on the forest floor that caused him to lose his footing and fall.
The Caldor Fire began in the El Dorado Forest in Pioneer Fire Protection District’s repsonse area. PFPD Chief Mark Matthews released a letter to the communities that his District serves regarding the Caldor Fire on September 9. “There was no winning this fight, it was a relentless fire, it was much bigger than you can imagine! I have experienced this type of fire storm three times in my long career. We always lost, but the most rewarding thing in this fight, after seeing the destruction was that we had not experienced loss of life to this point and limited injuries.”
The letter continues, “To know a volunteer FF [sic] from another agency is sitting in a burn center, with his family and a handsome [sic] 2-year-old boy that worships his dad for being a FF [sic] makes me angry, disappointed and frustrated that it occurred at our fire.”
Chief Matthews shared his grief and his gratitude with those who were gathered at the hospital while they waited for Gerety to be brought outside. The trauma of the experience was evident in his words and demeanor as he spoke about the fire, the injuries that Gerety had received, and the tremendous efforts of the firefighters who battled the Caldor Fire. So too was his relief and joy evident when Richard was released from the hospital with a hopeful prognosis for his continued recovery.
The Gerety family wishes to thank everyone for the immeasurable support they have received from the community at large. From the excellent care that Richard received at UC Davis and the ongoing support of the Firefighters Burn Institute to local fire agencies; The 1,300 donors who have contributed to the family’s GoFundMe account and Michelle Baughman, owner of Dutch Girl Cleaners who facilitated a donation of gifts for the Gerety’s toddler son, and the well wishes and prayers of their friends and community members has left them overwhelmed with gratitude and humility.
