Fires continue in areas known for homeless activity

Two more fires of undetermined nature were reported in Patterson on Sept. 26.
Just before 3 p.m. Patterson Fire stations 51 and 52 responded to the report of a vegetation fire in the area of Highway 33 and I Street. Upon arrival, it was determined that there were two separate fires located in the oleander bushes between the railroad tracks and Highway 33.
The fires involved multiple oleander bushes, trash, and human feces but were quickly extinguished by fire crews.
Deputies from Patterson Police Services attempted to contact a subject that matched the description of the person who was alleged to be responsible for starting the fires. The subject, later identified at 51-year-old Richard Durazo Jr, fled on foot before attempting to initiate a physical altercation with deputies.
According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, Durazo could not be positively identified as the person responsible for starting the fires due to the reporting party’s anonymity however, he was arrested on unrelated resisting, delaying, and obstructing charges.
