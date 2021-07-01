The San Joaquin Air Pollution Control District is asking residents of the San Joaquin Valley to forgo fireworks this year.
Air District officials are cautioning Valley residents that personal fireworks emit high levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), including soot, ash and metals, which can cause serious health effects. Individuals most at-risk are small children, the elderly and people with existing respiratory conditions.
“We are asking Valley residents to be mindful and considerate of their neighbors and the many sensitive individuals whose health may be impacted by the emissions that come from lighting personal fireworks,” said Jaime Holt, San Joaquin Valley Air District Chief Communications Officer. “There are many ways to be patriotic and celebrate our nation’s independence without lighting fireworks,” she added.
This year, as the economy reopens, many Fourth of July celebrations and public fireworks displays are once again taking place throughout the San Joaquin Valley. The District suggests taking advantage of professional fireworks shows as a safer and more spectacular source of Independence Day entertainment. Residents should check city websites and local newspapers for locations of Fourth of July celebrations.
Each Fourth of July, air monitors across the Valley reflect spikes in PM2.5 concentrations from fireworks, often four to five times higher than the health-based federal standard, and typically during evening hours, when personal fireworks are most in use. This unnecessary source of air pollution compromises air quality and public health. Fine particulate matter can invade the bloodstream, get deep into the lungs, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.
The District’s Real-time Air Advisory Network (RAAN) provides access to localized air quality data from an extensive air-monitoring network. Visit myRAAN.com and input any address in the San Joaquin Valley.
For more information about the Air District, call a regional office in Fresno (559) 230-6000, Modesto (209) 557-6400 or Bakersfield (661) 392-5500.
