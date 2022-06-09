While this year’s Apricot Fiesta saw the return of many familiar events, a new event also attracted many spectators. A classic car show was lined up along South 3rd Street, displaying around 30 cars, all manufactured before 1980.
The show officially opened at noon, bringing in crowds of classic car enthusiasts to enjoy the display. The cars had been lined up in the middle of the street and in the parking spots along the side.
The cars came from a variety of participants across Patterson. Kristin Valentine, a member of the Apricot Fiesta board of directors, said she was primarily reaching out to local car clubs, encouraging them to become involved in the community.
“The whole point of the Apricot Fiesta in general is to get the community involved all together,” she said. “A big part of the fiesta is to showcase groups, clubs, organizations, [and] businesses that are in Patterson, to bring them all together in the downtown area.” However, as the submissions came in, she noted several of them were from individuals with classic cars, rather than only car clubs.
The speed at which applications for the show came in surprised Valentine. For a time, at least one came in every day. She said it was one of their events that filled up much faster than expected.
Cars in the show had a chance to win two different prizes— the Best in Show Award, and the Apricot Fiesta’s Choice Award. A panel of judges decided who received the former award, and the attendees decided the latter. A voting box had been set up near the show for people to choose their favorite car.
Johnny Guardado took the Best in Show Award with his 1964 Chevy Malibu SS, and the voters selected Joshua Morgan’s 1970 Chevy Chevelle as the recipient of the Apricot Fiesta’s Choice Award.
