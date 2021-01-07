Doctors Medical Center in Modesto introduced the first baby of 2021, baby Leonel, son of Alondra Jimenez and Jorge Delgado of Patterson.
“We are super happy to have welcomed the New Year with the birth of our first son, first grandchild, first great-grandchild and first great-great-grandchild. Knowing he was the first baby born of the year at DMC made it even that much more of an amazing memory to us and our close loved ones. We’d love to thank DMC for the amazing attention and help they provided to us being first time parents!”
Leonel was born at 2:21 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021. He weighed in at 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.