Greetings, neighbors. As I gaze out my office window, I am reminded the summer is progressing towards fall. Two fields over they have begun harvesting tomatoes. The next field to the north is providing watermelons while the field to its east has yielded its fruit already and is dressed for the next crop. They are shaking almond trees. Amazing what is grown in our valley. God has blessed this place so much.
As promised, we are going WAY back into the life of this nutty preacher. I am going to talk about my first love. It is a sensitive subject for sure, which many a man can attest. With a man’s first love almost always comes heart break and pain. This story is no different. Let me gather myself emotionally before I go on.
My first love was beautiful. Her copper-colored skin made my heart skip a beat the first time I touched her. She still is the kind of thing many a man lusts after. Now, she was less than perfect, but first loves can blind us to their blemishes. Of course, age was not kind to her.
In the summer of 1975, my Uncle George kept a promise he had made to me the year before. Since the late 1960’s, he had two vehicles. Unc’s 1965 Sportsman 90 Chevy van was his daily driver by that time. In his garage was his old work vehicle.
I came home one afternoon and there she was. The promised 1957 Chevrolet Belair station wagon was setting in my parents’ driveway waiting for me, CALLING to me! It had been a few years since I had seen her, but this time was different. She was about to be officially MINE.
The wagon needed a bath on the outside and a good cleaning of the interior. I was more than happy to begin tending to her beautification starting that very day.
The astute car folks reading this will note the bronze “V” on the hood and tailgate (see pictures). When this baby rolled out of the factory in 1957, it had the coveted 283-V8 backed up by an automatic tranny. Not anymore, though, as my uncle bought his car with a blown motor out of a junkyard owned by a friend. He took the 235-Straight-Six and four speed truck transmission out of his totaled 1955 Chevy wagon and stuck in the nose of the ‘57.
Now, I need to explain a few things about what my Uncle George did to this car. Besides the engine swap, he added TWO leaf springs to each rear spring set. This was to cope with the twelve-hundred-plus pounds of tile instillation equipment he hauled every day. The rear seat and load area was like new, as he had covered it with plywood to make loading his stuff easier.
It had an electric radiator fan instead of the belt driven one from the factory. It would save five horsepower and with the big load, it needed the extra power. He put fifteen-inch tires on it to help with the extra weight. It also had a spotlight which was way cool and fun. The spotlight came in handy many times.
Remember those first love blemishes? Well, the ’57 had many. The bumpers were rather rusty, so I used Comet Cleanser and a stiff scrub-brush before soap and water. The paint was already thin in spots, especially on the roof. The engine used a little oil as well. Actually, it used a LOT of oil. Let me explain.
The drive which goes up from the main road in front of my parents’ house is rather steep. When coming from the north (down the hill), you turn left into the drive, quickly going from downhill to a very fast transition uphill. If the ’57 was low on oil, the oil light (idiot light as my father still calls them!) would come on for a short period of time telling you it was low.
Once at the top of the hill, I would pull up to the garage. My father changed the oil in his 1956 Oldsmobile 98 Starfire convertible every two-thousand miles. Dad put the used oil in gallon milk jugs. I would then pour his used oil into my car to save money and all was just fine. We cannot imagine doing that today!
In June 1978, my wife and I had our first date in the ’57. By then, I had two cars, but my 1969 Cadillac Sedan Deville was having brand-new seat covers made, so I had to take the Chevy.
Well, I am out of space for this Ken’s Korner. In the next couple of weeks, I will send along a few stories about life with my 1957 Chevy wagon as well as the final goodbye to my first love. I am smiling with a tear in one eye just thinking about them.
Stay cool, neighbors. Enjoy the day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.