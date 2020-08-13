Roadwork has begun at the intersection of North Seventh Street and North Salado Avenue. The new traffic circle will take the place of the awkward five-way stop.
Traffic around Northmead Elementary and Patterson High often cause significant congestion and delays during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up, which is frustrating to drivers and can also pose a significant risk to students walking in the area.
According to the International Institute of Highway Safety, studies have shown that installing traffic circles reduces the number of auto accidents, improves pedestrian safety, and lowers emissions by reducing idle time.
Measure L is the source of funding for the project. From the City of Patterson’s website, “Measure L is a 25-year, 1/2 cent sales tax, that was approved by Stanislaus County voters by an overwhelming 71.95% on November 8, 2016. Measure L provides funding for local transportation to improve our local streets and roads, improve connectivity, and reduce congestion.”
