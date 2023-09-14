The Patterson Girls Flag Football team put on an impressive display of skill and teamwork as they secured a resounding 13-0 victory over Golden Valley in a home game on Thursday, September 7th. Led by Senior Star QB Siena Musson, the team showcased a dynamic performance that left fans cheering.
Musson demonstrated her leadership on the field, completing 50% of her passes for a total of 157 yards and contributing two crucial touchdowns. Her precision and poise under pressure were evident throughout the game.
Aleigha Wheel, another standout senior, played a pivotal role in the team's success, making her presence felt both in the rushing and receiving game. Wheel managed three carries for an impressive 39 yards, showcasing her versatility. She also made two key receptions for 35 yards, both leading to touchdowns delivered by Musson.
Jayla Bueno proved her worth as a top-notch receiver, leading all Patterson players with 40 receiving yards. Her longest catch of the night covered an impressive 26 yards, keeping the team in control of the game.
Macyn Cozart showcased her reliable hands with a total of four receptions, gaining 37 yards for the team. Her consistent performance in catching passes played a crucial role in maintaining Patterson's offensive momentum.
On the defensive front, it was Taylor Mason (Senior) and Sonya Gregoris (Junior) who stepped up to ensure Golden Valley couldn't break through. Mason recorded a remarkable six tackles, while Gregoris contributed four tackles to the team's impressive defensive efforts.
The Patterson Girls Flag Football team's victory over Golden Valley on September 7th was a testament to their exceptional skills, teamwork, and determination. With stars like Siena Musson and Aleigha Wheel leading the way, Patterson looks poised for a successful season ahead.
