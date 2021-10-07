Flipping the Script

The Tigers may have gotten swept out of the title race by losing in straight sets to Golden Valley last Thursday but found their winning ways again to sweep the season series against Atwater on Tuesday.
After the Golden Valley lost there was concerns about the office looking too predictable. The way they changed that was having four players with six or more kills in the win over Atwater.
“It felt great [to win]. We’re starting to move the ball around a lot more in our offense and we’re starting to be more successful because of it,” said head coach Caleb Moore.
As a result of more ball movement different players were able to set the tone from the start of the game. That effort was led by the explosive outside hitting senior Ranaye Manu (12 kills, 4 digs) and stellar play in the middle from fellow senior Makeila Taafua (7 kills, 4 blocks). Setter Macyn Cozart is mostly known for ability to set everybody up, she did that and got in on kill action with six dunks (touch shot) along with 41 assists, and 3 digs.
“Macyn was on fire tonight, Makeila did a great job tonight being a force in the middle, and Ranaye finished with the most kills on the team,” said Moore.
Much like these two teams’ previous matchup it got close in the closing sets. Atwater was able fight off defeat momentarily by winning a close third set 25-22. The Falcons were able to control and keep rallies going to outlast the tigers throughout that set.
Atwater carried that momentum into the fourth set and had it tied at 20-20, until the Tigers were able to take back control with Manu and Taafua stepping up to close the set at 25-21.
“I’ve been letting them fight through it and talk it out. Tonight, we missed a bunch of serves so we’ll definitely be working on serves because we can’t give free points to the harder teams when we play them again.”
Although a league title seems far fetch finishing the season strong isn’t. With a new flow in the offense the Tigers can show upcoming opponents a new look to give some of the conference leaders trouble as the season closes. The Tigers next game is tonight in Ceres against Central Valley at 6.pm. Patterson beat the Hawks in straight set in their home meeting on September 14, followed by a road game against Buhach Colony on October 12.
