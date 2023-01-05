Winter weather continues with significant storms predicted to start impacting the westside on Wednesday.
A bomb cyclone – a storm that undergoes rapid or explosive strengthening – is expected to produce an additional two to four inches of rain compounded by strong winds across the valley. The strongest portion of the storm is expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. According to the U.S. National Weather Service Sacramento (USNWSS) office, the system could produce winds in excess of 40 miles-per-hour.
Extreme weather alerts have warned residents of dangerous driving conditions, downed trees and power lines, and the possibility of widespread power outages.
Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services (SCOES) has been activated at level three, the lowest of the activation levels, in preparation of the upcoming weather systems and have utilized flyovers to inspect the conditions of local waterways.
While there is no immediate threat, officials say they are watching Dry Creek, in Modesto, closely and will continue to monitor conditions throughout the county.
Water levels are expected to peak sometime Friday, likely in the evening, but officials are unsure how much the water will recede before the next system moves in on the weekend. The USNWSS forecast predicts another storm system will bring light to moderate precipitation Friday through Sunday, but the details remain uncertain and could change.
Local preparations are underway too. Deputy Public Works Director Robert Andrade said today was spent clearing grates to ensure drainage and now sandbags are their number one priority.
Sandbags are available to city and county residents at the corporation yard on Baldwin Road, the location had temporarily been moved to Fourth Street due to construction on Baldwin Road. Alternatively, there is a sandbag delivery option available for elderly and disabled citizens, for more information call 209-895-8060.
Andrade said staff are paying attention to the strong winds that are expected. Recent storms have saturated the wood making limbs heavy. Most of the leaves have fallen though and he’s hopeful that the reduction in wind/drag effects will help prevent damage. On-call resources will be available in case of after-hours emergencies.
Warming locations identified by the SCOES will be at City Hall and Patterson Library. For more information visit https://www.stanemergency.com/
With multiple winter storms behind us and significant weather systems headed our way, the new year is off to a healthy precipitation start.
As of January 3, Modesto Irrigation District has recorded the current rainfall total at 8.69 inches. That’s about four inches less than the record high of 12.62 set in 1890 and about twice the average of 4.54 inches.
As part of the California Cooperative Snow Survey, the snowpack was measured at Phillips Station and recorded at 55.5 inches. The more significant measurement, snow water was recorded at 17.5 inches. Snow water refers to the amount of water that would be produced if all of the snow were to melt. Snow water is a critical measurement used to better predict run-off, a key component of the DWR water supply forecast.
These numbers, Department of Water Resources officials say, are promising.
“Our snowpack is actually off to one of its best start in the past 40 years. However, that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods quite yet,” said Sean de Guzman DWR’s Snow Survey and Water Supply Forecasting Unit Manager. “No single storm event will end the drought. We’ll need consecutive storms, month after month after month of above average rain, snow and run-off to help refill our reservoirs.”
Even though California has experienced above average precipitation in recent weeks, reservoir levels across the state are well below average. Oroville was recently measured at 35% and Shasta, the largest in the state, is at 34% capacity.
Early winter storms provided much needed rain but because they were warmer storm systems, they didn’t provide much in the way of snow. Department of Water Resources Director, Karla Nemeth said upcoming storms will be colder than those that occurred over the new year holiday which is good news for the northern Sierra snowpack due in part to the lower elevations of the northern Sierra mountains but, significant flooding throughout California will continue.
