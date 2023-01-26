Flood damage assessment

If your property was damaged by winter storms, Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services is requesting that you fill out a damage assessment survey. Surveys can be completed by anyone regardless of owner/renter status.
The survey does not take the place of reporting damages to your insurance company and does not guarantee financial relief.
The purpose of the survey is to report property damage and loss to state and federal agencies to determine if Stanislaus County meets the criteria for emergency recovery assistance.
There are financial impact thresholds that must be met before agencies like FEMA are allowed to provide assistance after a declared emergency. Tracking this information helps the county quickly establish the need for assistance.
The county is requesting all damage assessment surveys be completed by Monday, Jan. 30.
Survey information can be provided by residents over the phone by calling 209-552-3880 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Alternatively, the survey is available online at https://www.stanemergency.com/naturalDisasters/Floods.shtm.
