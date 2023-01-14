An evacuation order was issued for the rural Patterson area along the San Joaquin River.
The area is bounded by Fig Avenue to the south, Del Puerto Creek to the north, and Poplar and Elm Avenues to the west (split at Eucalyptus).
Sheriff Jeff Dirkse, in a video released on the StanEmergency Facebook page, said approximately 55 houses and 300 people are affected by the current evacuation order. The limited evacuation area, Dirkse said, is meant to be as precise and accurate as possible to limit the impact to as few people as possible while also ensuring that people aren’t caught off guard.
The river through Newman, Patterson, and Grayson continues to rise, fed by water from the Merced River. County officials say there are no new emergent events that caused the change in status. “We just want to make sure people have enough time,” said Raj Singh, acting public information officer for StanOES.
“Most likely the heaviest rain is behind us, but we do expect more rain this afternoon, and possible thunderstorms,” Dirkse said. “River levels, specifically on the San Joaquin, continue to rise, that is our main issue. But, what we are also seeing is water and flooding in advance of the river level.”
The flooding, he said, is due to ground saturation. With above average precipitation over the last month, the ground itself is too wet to absorb more water.
Also announced by Dirkse was the closure of Laird Park in Grayson.
An operation to clear the water hyacinth near the Las Palmas bridge will be ongoing for the remainder of the weekend. One lane of travel will be open and traffic will be controlled during the operation. Those who need to travel outside of Patterson should utilize Hwy 33 and Grayson Road.
