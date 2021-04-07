Jeri Boschi passed away at the age of 91. Born in San Francisco, CA to Joseph and Virginia Muratore, Jeri was “born to be a cowgirl” and spent most of her life riding and showing horses. Jeri’s passion for horses turned into a career when she met and married Al Hooper and they raised National Champion paint horses until his passing in 1996. Jeri loved all animals and had a special bond with her dogs.
She was blessed to find her beloved Julius and they married in 1997. They also shared a love of horses and they enjoyed watching team roping, brandings and spending time with both of their families.
She is preceded in death by her husband Julius Boschi whom she loved greatly and couldn’t wait to hold his hand once again. Jeri is also preceded in death by her brother Charles and sister Walleen.
Jeri leaves behind her loving family including her son Don Thomas, daughter Suzy (Butch) Quillen, step children Jeanie (Lester) Nalls, Sandy Boschi, John (Judy) Boschi, Jim (Beatriz) Boschi, Sharon (Joe) Chipponeri, brothers David (Jeanie) Muratore and Walter Grondona, grandchildren Machele (David) Howard, Keith (Marji) Thomas, Marlea (Chris) McAllister, Jason (Mary) Thomas, and Jennifer (Woody) Worthington, Leslie Nalls, and Kenny Nalls, and 12 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She will be very missed by her family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at the Masonic Lodge on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 12 noon. 650 N. 6th Street, Patterson, CA
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
