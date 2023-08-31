The Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE) is helping raise awareness of the importance of school attendance and increasing student attendance rates. Themed “Every Day Counts,” all 25 school districts (188 schools with approximately 107,000 students) have embarked on the county-wide campaign.
“School attendance is a serious issue – one that concerns educators and should concern all of us,” said Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools Scott Kuykendall. “Regular attendance is not just about meeting the required number of days at school; it plays a pivotal role in a student's overall development and academic success.”
This year-long campaign will utilize multi-media, including radio and cable TV spots, social media, billboards, posters in school offices and hallways, vinyl banners, and window clings to place on windows and vehicles.
Utilizing various media will ensure the key messages reach students and their parents.
The main message for students will include Miss School – Miss Out.
- When students miss school, they miss access to resources and support services
- If students aren’t in school, they miss out on learning
- If they don’t learn, they won’t graduate
- If they don’t graduate, their chances for success are limited
The key message for parents is: “If your child misses nine or more days of school each year, they may not be on track to graduate.”
Here are a few facts about attendance:
- Missed school days can can significantly impact a child's learning and overall health.
- Missing two days a month—excused or unexcused—can add up to a child being considered chronically absent.
- Students who miss 9 or more days of school each year may not be on track to graduate.
- If a student has a doctor or dentist appointment during the day, parents are asked to have their children attend the rest of the day. This reinforces the importance of going to school and attending classes.
- Schools lose revenue when students don’t attend.
- Education pays off in terms of a meaningful future and success in the workforce:
- High school dropout = $32,500
- High school graduate = $39,700
- Associate’s degree = $45,000
- Bachelor’s degree = $61,600
Source: 2022 U.S Department of CommerceInformation and resources for parents, teachers, and students are available at the following website: www.stancoe.org/attendance-matters.
