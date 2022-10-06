“…the Word of our God stands forever.” Isaiah 40:8
“The Bible: Highly Revered but Seldom Read” was the headline for a Christianity Today article reporting the results of a Gallup Poll many years ago now. Americans at that time expressed their attitudes toward God, the church, the Bible and their personal faith. Interestingly, 42 percent recognized in principle that the Bible is God’s inerrant Word. At the time I thought that was low.
“But,” the article continued, “there was a time when the American people were more biblically literate [than they are today]. They took pains to learn the Bible because they acknowledged its authority not only in principle, but also in their daily lives. Having committed its teaching to their hearts, they made it a lamp unto their feet; they hid it away in their hearts as a hedge against sin. But those days have passed.”
“If we are ever to recover the authority of Scripture for our lives, we need to fill our minds with its content. We need to search it, meditate upon it, memorize it, and make it a part of ourselves. Pastors need to emphasize its significance from the pulpit and parents need to read it with their children. We need a nationwide recommitment to letting the Bible matter in our lives.”
In a most recent survey by Gallup, a record low 20% of Americans believe the Bible is the “actual Word of God.” Every survey continues a downward plunge. As I write this we are almost a month away from the mid-term elections. This election is one of the most important elections in many of our lifetimes.
As citizens, we have a responsibility to vote. Turnout of voters fluctuates but is dismal. As Christians, our responsibility is critical. As followers of Jesus, we have an obligation to follow God’s Word. This means we evaluate the candidates by their values. This means we measure the propositions with the yardstick of Scripture.
The Bible is more than a book to set on a coffee table. It’s more than a book to maybe open on a Sunday morning. God’s Word is our guide for all of life. We need to use it in making decisions. We need to make it matter. We need to follow it!
By Pastor Paul Johnson, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
