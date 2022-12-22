Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Every first Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
529 I St., 209-892-9321
St. Vincent de Paul – H.O.S.T. House
Society of St. Vincent de Paul feeds families every day for lunch at the HOST facility. Anyone who is hungry is welcome to eat there.
405 South fourth Street, 209-892-7201
Gathering Covenant Church
Every Thursday, 12:00 - 1:00 p.m.
435 West Las Palmas Avenue, 925-726-5096
Family Resource Center
Every first Monday, 1:00 - 4:30 p.m.
1010 West Las Palmas Avenue, Suite E, 209-690-3100
Seventh Day Adventist
Every second and fourth Monday, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Must register in order to receive food.
66 North El Circulo Avenue, 209-538-1024
Second Harvest
Every second Thursday, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.
Hammon Senior Center parking lot, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue
Congregate Mealsite
Monday- Friday, 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Reserve a day in advance before 12:00 p.m. Adults 60+ $3.00 (Suggested Donation), Adults 50+ $6.00 (Required). This program is held by Stanislaus County therefore you must register through them. For Reservations, call 209-558-8698.
Commodities Program
First Thursday, 9:30 - 11:00 a.m.
Registration is held in the Hammon Senior Center Craft Room, distribution is at the truck in the parking lot. For reservations, call 209-577-3600.
Green Bag Program
Every third Wednesday, 12:45 - 1:45 p.m.
Hammon Senior Center Exercise Room, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue
Participants receive approximately 10 lbs. of fruit/vegetables and attend a fitness/wellness presentation. PROGRAM IS CURRENTLY AT CAPACITY. For Reservations, call 209-525-4670
Westside Food Pantry
Every Thursday, 1:00 - 3:30 p.m.
Located in Patterson Federated Church parking lot, 20 South Fifth Street at F Street, 209-829-8221
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.