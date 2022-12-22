Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Every first Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

529 I St., 209-892-9321

St. Vincent de Paul – H.O.S.T. House

Society of St. Vincent de Paul feeds families every day for lunch at the HOST facility. Anyone who is hungry is welcome to eat there.

405 South fourth Street, 209-892-7201

Gathering Covenant Church

Every Thursday, 12:00 - 1:00 p.m.

435 West Las Palmas Avenue, 925-726-5096

Family Resource Center

Every first Monday, 1:00 - 4:30 p.m.

1010 West Las Palmas Avenue, Suite E, 209-690-3100

Seventh Day Adventist

Every second and fourth Monday, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Must register in order to receive food.

66 North El Circulo Avenue, 209-538-1024

Second Harvest

Every second Thursday, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.

Hammon Senior Center parking lot, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue

Congregate Mealsite

Monday- Friday, 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Reserve a day in advance before 12:00 p.m. Adults 60+ $3.00 (Suggested Donation), Adults 50+ $6.00 (Required). This program is held by Stanislaus County therefore you must register through them. For Reservations, call 209-558-8698.

Commodities Program

First Thursday, 9:30 - 11:00 a.m.

Registration is held in the Hammon Senior Center Craft Room, distribution is at the truck in the parking lot. For reservations, call 209-577-3600.

Green Bag Program

Every third Wednesday, 12:45 - 1:45 p.m.

Hammon Senior Center Exercise Room, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue

Participants receive approximately 10 lbs. of fruit/vegetables and attend a fitness/wellness presentation. PROGRAM IS CURRENTLY AT CAPACITY. For Reservations, call 209-525-4670

Westside Food Pantry

Every Thursday, 1:00 - 3:30 p.m.

Located in Patterson Federated Church parking lot, 20 South Fifth Street at F Street, 209-829-8221

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.