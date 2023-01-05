Any gardener would be missing out if they didn’t take the opportunity to use their garden to grow food. Across cultures and generations, you’ll find people who love growing their own food. John Denver sang an entire song devoted to singing the praises of homegrown tomatoes - “what would life be without homegrown tomatoes”? I have to agree that there’s something special about food we’ve grown ourselves. Fruits can stay on the plants until they’re perfectly sun ripened, cooking with fresh herbs and greens is a gift, and there’s so many delicious plants that can be grown at home that would be very difficult to find in your average grocery store. Partner these things with the satisfaction of having grown things ourselves and everything tastes that much sweeter. Food forests are designed plantings of edible plants laid out so that they mimic the characteristics and inherent benefits of a natural forest, and they are of obvious interest to those who are passionate about growing their own food. As you might imagine, planning out a forest is quite the undertaking, and it’s best to start with a lot of education on the topic. Here’s my how-to guide to give you a jumpstart on the process.
All food forests, big and small, utilize the following three elements that should be kept in mind throughout the process.
1 - Layering and Grouping Plants: Forests have plants of varying heights, and some plants can offer benefits to other plants around them (shade, attracting pollinators, etc). A forest consists of a tall emergent layer (tall trees like oaks), a canopy (shorter fruit trees), the understory (shrubs and vines), and the forest floor (low growing plants and root/tuber crops).
2 - Incorporating the Whole Ecosystem: A balanced ecosystem has what it needs to take care of itself. You need to allow for all components of an ecosystem when planning your food forest.
3 - Minimize Maintenance: Many of the techniques used in food forest gardening inherently minimize maintenance. Things like no-mow ground covers, no-till, and self-seeding plants will all reduce the amount of regular work.
These forest elements can be implemented in a space as small as a porch or on larger plots of land. If your growing space is smaller, you’ll need to be pickier about what plants you choose and may need to opt for containers, raised beds, or espaliered fruit trees. The larger the space you are working with, the more options you’ll have for what you can do and how much you can grow.
All great achievements start with a dream. Start dreaming of what your food forest might grow and what it might look like. Make a list of your favorite fresh foods that you might want to grow. What herbs and spices do you regularly cook with that you could be growing yourself? Imagine bringing in fresh harvests from your garden, a kitchen with containers of fresh-cut aromatic herbs, and sweet fruit ready for picking just a few feet from your doorstep for breakfast and dessert. The dreaming aspect of food forest design will be ongoing. Your dreams are essential to the design process and will serve as fuel as you move forward.
If you are not the DIY type, your next step will be to find someone that can help you realistically plan and install your food forest. There are many designers to be found on the internet, and some may be willing to work with you from a distance if given accurate measurements and pertinent information about the location. Look through a designer’s portfolio and get a good idea for their level of experience and design style. Food forest design is not the same as landscaping and does not come with the same education and certifications as traditional landscape design. While food forest design may be ancient, it has only more recently been more widely recognized in modern educational institutions and classes offered are often lacking the full scope of the topic. Nonetheless, you’ll find there are plenty of educated designers with many years of experience. You’ll also find designers that are enthusiastic and less experienced but are looking for opportunities to expand their portfolio. Have open and honest discussions with a designer about what they can do, budget, and any other needs before choosing.
If you are the type that loves learning and doing things yourself, a food forest could be a great project for you. There is a veritable cornucopia of free information on the topic online, and many online groups and communities that you can turn to for help if you have questions along the way. I see food forest design as a blend of science and art, and it can be approached using the scientific method. Once you’ve written down your food forest dreams, you’ll start by observing the intended location in detail. It is excellent to start as we begin a new year as it is often recommended that you observe your location for a full year before finalizing plans and beginning installation of any larger scale projects. As you observe you will begin to ask yourself questions and learn more about the world around you. It’s best to seek information from multiple sources and assess the credibility of those sources. When I look for information online, I ask myself if the source is established and credible, what school of thought is the educator coming from, how much experience and wisdom is behind the statements, and how closely their climate matches my own. Patterson is in a USDA 9b hardiness zone, which is based on our average low temperature in winter. While another gardener might also be in a 9b zone like Phoenix or Orlando, those areas are distinctly different overall climates than our own.
Before you start thinking about what exactly you are supposed to observe and learn about, I urge you to take the time to just be in your intended space. Sit for at least five minutes a day and just pay attention to your senses. Enjoy the fresh air, enjoy the sounds of nature, and take in the visual of the world around you. Make this a new habit for 2023.
In the next articles I will dive into more detail on the different aspects of your location that you should be observing, some suggested techniques that you may want to look into, and recommended resources. For now, I wish for you to have big dreams and that 2023 will bring you health, happiness, and peace.
•This is a multi-part submission. Look for the part two in an upcoming edition of the Irrigator.
