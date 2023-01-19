Food forests are planned spaces designed to mimic the elements of a natural forest by planting edible plants in various layers and groups, taking a whole-ecosystem approach to the design, and minimizing maintenance. In this installment of my food forest jumpstart guide I will be making notes on the biological aspects of a food forest ecosystem such as plants, wildlife, and microorganisms.
The Whole Ecosystem Approach
A healthy ecosystem is a life cycle loop consisting of producers, a hierarchy of consumers, and decomposers. Each part of an ecosystem must be allowed for and nurtured. If any part of the ecosystem is excluded you leave yourself to spend the time, energy, and money to fill that function.
If you don’t allow for decomposition and composting, you’ll ultimately be paying more for fertilizer, soil amendments, and water. If you don’t allow for beneficial insects, birds, and other wildlife you’ll ultimately be paying more trying to control pests.
One of the best ways to support your ecosystem is to learn about and implement integrated pest management, often referred to as IPM. IPM utilizes biological controls, meaning that for every pest in your garden there is a predator in nature to prey upon it. Beneficial wildlife that can help reduce pests in a garden can include insects, reptiles and amphibians, birds, mammals, or even the marsupial opossum. They each play an important and beautiful part in our local ecology.
Microorganisms are all too often forgotten when considering an ecosystem. An abundant and complex soil ecology contributes to a healthier balanced ecosystem.
Adding organic matter to your soil through compost will help with this. There are also options for microorganisms to purchase and add to your soil.
You will often see fertilizers advertise that they include mycorrhizal fungi. This is in reference to symbiotic fungi that are of beneficial value to plants and can provide them with an array of benefits such as resistance to pests and disease, tolerance to harsh conditions, and aid in uptaking nutrients from the soil.
Similarly, helpful soil bacteria like Bacillus amyloliquefaciens, found as a liquid solution under the brand name Hydroguard, can help protect a plant against root diseases and better tolerate salts.
Layering and Grouping
A true forest is composed of plants varying in height. You will find many different naming systems for layers in different kinds of forests.
For my purposes I prefer to use the simple four layers of a rainforest which consist of the emergent, canopy, understory, and forest floor layers.
The emergent layer consists of the tallest trees which tower above the rest. In our area Valley Oaks (Quercus lobata) would be my top choice for emergent layer trees as they are considered keystone species native to California, and they will provide acorns when they are mature.
In a food forest the canopy would consist of smaller fruit trees, followed by an understory of shrubs and vines. Your food forest floor would include low growing plants such as vegetable greens, herbs, root and tuber crops.
By layering plants, you build in shade, protection from extreme temperature and wind, and homes for wildlife in your ecosystem.
Larger predatory birds will prefer taller trees, while other birds may be ground nesters and prefer shelter from a large shrub. Fruit trees can benefit from nearby flowering plants that attract pollinators. Plants with large roots can help break up soil.
Each layer of your forest will provide benefits to the others.
Researching Plants
If you are considering creating your own food forest you will need to write down all of your favorite fresh foods that you may want to grow and start observing the environment of your intended location.
One of your next steps will be to start researching those favorite foods and their growing conditions. How much water do those plants need? How much sun? What kind of soil? What temperature range can it handle?
Many online sources will reference the USDA hardiness zone of a plant in regards to its cold tolerance, and Patterson is in USDA zone 9b.
Plants are typically categorized between perennials, biennials, and annuals. Focusing on perennial plants will ultimately take less effort and water in the long run. Biennial plants live for approximately two years, and annuals will often live only for a season.
I tend to prefer biennials and annuals that are known to self-seed to minimize the work it takes to grow them from year to year.
When researching plants, I’ve found it helpful to look into what type of root system they have. Plants with taproots need that taproot to be undamaged and unrestricted. For taproot plants it can be helpful to amend clay soil and use an open-bottom raised bed to give it more inches of soil above the clay. Some plants have root systems that are extremely sensitive, and care must be taken when transplanting or digging nearby.
Another thing to look for is if the plant you’re researching can have any negative effects on the plants around it, like walnut trees which make a chemical called juglone that damages and restricts the growth of many other plants.
Other things to consider are climate specific needs for a plant to produce a good yield. For example, some plants such as apple trees require a certain number of chill hours which is the number of hours in a year spent below 45 degrees Fahrenheit. While some varieties of apples like Fuji grow perfectly fine in our climate, others that require higher numbers of chill hours may fail to produce well.
Take the time to really get to know the plants you want to grow. Your acquired knowledge will be your greatest strength when planning your food forest more than anything else.
Biodiversity and Resilience
Biodiversity is a measure of how many different species live in a particular habitat or ecosystem. It is widely understood that as biodiversity increases, so does the resilience and strength of an ecosystem. This includes not only the amount of different species of plants, but also the number of different species of wildlife.
Many of our native wildlife species are reliant upon native plant species. You could grow every single different kind of produce item that you find in the grocery store and the biodiversity would still be limited to that number of different plants and a few wildlife species. However, when you start adding native species to that food forest, you inherently build in additional wildlife, thus increasing your biodiversity and increasing the resilience of your food forest.
Some native species like oaks, miner’s lettuce, elderberry, or golden currant will have edible uses as well as supporting the ecosystem. Other supportive plants like native buckwheats and yarrow grow very easily and attract beneficial insects.
If you are interested in learning more about how indigenous peoples have used native plants, you can look up the particular plant species in the Native American Ethnobotany Database by visiting naeb.brit.org to find information.
For more information on the growing requirements of native plants you can visit CalScape.org and search by plant name or enter your address to see a variety of plants that are native to the Patterson area.
While it can be difficult to track down where to buy native species, there are some nurseries that carry them. Some of my favorite places to purchase native plants are Blossom Hill Nursery in Oakdale and Rising Sun in Vernalis.
Getting Started
Once you’ve started dreaming about your own food forest you may find yourself eager to get growing. My advice would be to start small by choosing one or more from the following list: a perennial shrub or tree, an annual vegetable, an herb, or a native species.
Once you start planting, you’ll be entering into the experimental part of the food forest process. Take your time. Learn from the experience and apply that new knowledge as you move forward.
Enjoy observing the world around you. As you undertake any garden project you must accept that you will always have more to learn. In fact, this is one of the reasons I’m attracted to gardening. Gardeners will always have new things for their gardens to teach them. Be ready for challenges.
As you move towards a more balanced ecosystem things will begin to fall into place. When you’re just getting started you will kill plants. You will have pests. You will lose harvests. The important thing is to not give up. When it all comes together it is incredibly satisfying and worth it.
Food is critical to everyone’s lives and growing our own food helps us gain perspective. Everyone should care about agriculture and be aware of the thought, care, and work that goes into growing our food.
As we grow more food ourselves, we become more aware of what it means to eat seasonally and locally. As we spend more time in nature, we can appreciate all of the gifts it has to offer. Until next time, I wish for you peaceful time in nature, the compelling pursuit of knowledge, and the satisfaction of growing your own food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.