Food forests are plantings designed to mimic the elements of a natural forest with a focus on cultivating edible plants. This week I will be continuing a jumpstart guide on creating a food forest by diving into the different aspects to observe of a potential food forest location. I believe a food forest is a blend of art and science and can be approached by using the scientific method beginning with observation, asking questions, and researching answers. Even if you have no intention of installing a food forest, observation of your location, questioning, and researching answers are important skills for any gardener.
Water
The best thing to begin observing is water. Not only where your irrigation will be coming from, but also where it flows naturally, as well as how you might be able to harvest and store rainwater. The City of Patterson website recommends using rain barrels or cisterns to collect rainwater (https://ci.patterson.ca.us/677/Water-Wise-Gardening). Many people have come up with creative and inventive gravity-fed irrigation systems that use collected rainwater to irrigate their gardens. As you look into rainwater collection and storage remember that standing water will need a protective mesh cover to keep out mosquitoes. If you can, utilize places where water flows naturally to grow plants. Make the most out of the water you use by making sure it stays in the soil and using mulch in between plants to prevent evaporation. Olla pots are unglazed terra cotta pots which are buried in the earth with the opening above the soil line and a lid. Once olla pots are filled the water can seep out through the unglazed terra cotta and into the soil as needed. Traditional olla pots are somewhat fig-shaped, but DIY olla pots can be made from regular terra cotta pots by using plaster of paris to plug the drainage hole and turning a saucer over the top as a lid. Olla pots are best used for smaller annual plantings where the plants can be clustered around the olla.
Topography
Use the topography of your planting area to your advantage. A slope will offer varying drainage and temperature depending on whether you are planting at the top or the bottom. Since cold air sinks and warm air rises, it is often recommended to plant things that like it a little warmer at the top of a slope. You can also adapt topography by creating things like swales to guide water, or berms to redirect drainage and lift root crowns up from thick clay soil. Terracing can also be implemented in areas of steeper inclines.
Sun and Sun-Mapping
Your plants will have varying amounts of how many hours of sunlight they need to fully thrive. If a plant needs eight hours of sunlight per day, you’ll want to choose a location for it that actually gets eight hours of sun. Creating a sun map can help you identify the best places for your plants. There’s at least two ways to do this, the first being to draw a map of your location, and actually observe it every hour. While observing, you’ll want to lightly shade in the areas on your map that are shady in your location. The next time you observe you’ll repeat this by adding another layer of shading. Once completed you’ll have a map with lighter areas that receive more sun, and darker and darker areas that receive less and less sun. The second way to create a sun map is for those that have home security systems. You can review your video to get a sense of how much sun each area of your location gets. Some security cameras can even be set to take a picture every hour throughout the day. Remember that how much sun a location gets can change over the seasons as the angle of the sun changes in the sky and the length of day changes. You may wish to create a sun map for each season.
Compass Direction
In the Northern hemisphere the South side of our homes receives the most sun; similarly, the North receives the least sun. This is something to keep in mind as you’re planning, especially if you are considering placement of a greenhouse.
Overall Climate
Here in Patterson we typically experience mild winters with some rainfall, intensely hot and dry summers, and windy autumns and springs in between. We live in a USDA 9b plant hardiness zone, meaning that our average lowest temperatures in winter are between 25- and 30-degrees Fahrenheit. Similarly, the American Horticultural Society (AHS) also utilizes a system of heat zones. Patterson is in an AHS 8 heat zone, meaning that 90 to 120 days per year are over 86 degrees Fahrenheit. As you are planning, keep temperature extremes, rainfall, and wind in mind.
Microclimates
There are often microclimates within our own gardens. Large areas of concrete will often make a space much warmer year-round. Things like concrete patios and cinder block walls can be particularly useful for tropical fruit gardeners in winter. Similarly, elevation, sun exposure, wind exposure, groundcover, and plant density all play a role in which areas will be warmer or cooler overall.
Soil
Soil has texture, mineral and elemental components, moisture, and life. While soil in general is composed of sand, silt, clay and humus, much of the Patterson area is predominately clay. You can check the texture of your soil by doing a jar test. To do a jar test, dig down at least six inches and take a sample of about a cup of soil. Place your soil sample into a large clean jar, add water and a lid. Shake the jar until it is a uniform mixture then set it on a level surface and allow it to settle. As it settles larger sand particles will form the bottom layer, followed by silt and then clay. Organic humus components will often float on the surface of the water. The jar test is a simple way to assess the ratios of the textural components of your soil by observing the distinct layers that form in the jar. Your soil texture affects drainage with clay having the least drainage and sand having more drainage. You’ll want to keep this in mind as you’re choosing your plants.
If you’ve ever purchased fertilizer, you may have seen the letters NPK followed by a series of three numbers on the packaging. NPK stands for nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, and the numbers are in reference to how much of each is in the fertilizer. These are elements naturally found in soil and plants use them to grow. Small soil testing chemistry kits can often be found at hardware stores and garden centers and will tell you the relative levels of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium in your soil. This can be particularly useful to know if you are trying to grow plants that need more or less of a particular elemental nutrient. Healthy soil should be alive. It should be full of microorganisms, worms, insects, mushroom mycelia, etc. To me, soil is the keystone of life in an ecosystem. It is where organic debris which was once alive is decomposed and repurposed into new life and growth for other plants. This is why composting is essential to building soil health. While there are many different kinds of composting, closed container options like vermicomposting (worm compost) and tumblers are probably the best and easiest for suburbanites. Small composting systems such as bokashi buckets are better for those living in an apartment, and hot or cold compost heaps can be utilized on larger properties.
In my next article I will be focusing on the biological aspects of a food forest ecosystem including plants, wildlife, and microorganisms. Until next time, my wish for you is to be gifted with a sense of curiosity, wonder, and awe at the natural world around us.
This is a multi-part submission. Part one was published in the January 5, 2023 edition of the Irrigator. Look for part three in an upcoming edition of the Irrigator.
