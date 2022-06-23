Greetings to all my Patterson neighbors! This will be my LAST sermon which I will be writing to you. My beloved wife of forty-two years and I are moving back to the St. Louis, Missouri area to help our two surviving and aging parents.
Goodbyes are part of life, but certainly one of the more painful. We moved from living just a few miles from our parents in 1993 to landing in Stockon, California in 2004 and then on to Patterson in 2007. We have said goodbye at the airports truly too many times to count as our three sons, parents, and friends left us to head back east. Along the way, there have been other goodbyes as well.
The Bible is filled with goodbyes. Jacob, the father of twelve sons who would make up the twelve tribes of Israel (which is really thirteen, but it’s complicated!), said his goodbye and gave blessings to his sons in Genesis 48 & 49. King David said his goodbye to Solomon, his son who would succeed him on the throne of Israel.
Let me pause at David’s words, for in them we can all learn something about the ultimate goodbye which I preach at all my funerals. I Kings 2:2 the aged King David says, “I am about to go the way of all the earth.”
Friends, ALL of us will “go the way of all the earth,” short of the Rapture (yes, I am one of those preachers; see I Thessalonians 4:13-18). Our bodies begin to age from the moment we are born. The end of all the living is the grave. James 4:14 reminds us we are nothing more than a vapor which appears for a while then vanishes.
Ken Hasekamp is about to vanish from Patterson and California. Unless the Rapture comes before I take my last breath, I will go the way of all the earth and physically vanish from this realm to be with my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I long for that day, but in the meantime, I keep making friends, loving those closest to me whether relatives or friends or neighbors.
On the night Jesus of Nazareth was betrayed by a close associate, He spent much of the Last Supper saying goodbye. This goodbye was going to be one of the most painful in history. The eleven faithful apostles and the others would watch God die on the cross. It was a goodbye NONE of them could fathom, even though they had been warned of its coming.
Three days later, Jesus would say hello to them again as He bodily resurrected in the most important event of human history on that Sunday morning. But Jesus would say goodbye again to them forty days later.
One more thing: It is the opinion of this aging preacher that the term “goodbye” will not exist in eternity. How amazing will it be to never say goodbye to anyone again?
But for now, goodbye Patterson neighbors. That said, you might just hear more from me in the future. God’s blessing to you all who seek Him. Enjoy the day!
- By Pastor Ken Hasekamp, Adventure Christian Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
