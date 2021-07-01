Foreign exchange student program enriches lives

If you’ve ever wanted to experience foreign culture without even leaving your home, International Cultural Exchange Services is offering that opportunity. ICES places hundreds of top students from around the world into American homes every year, and the Patterson division is looking for host families.
“Your role as a host family is to provide room and board, and a nurturing home environment for your exchange student,” says the organization’s website, www.icesusa.org. “The rewards of hosting are many, your family will learn and grow with the experience as you build life-long friendships.
The students come with their own spending money and medical coverage. The only thing host families need to provide is a house and transportation.”
“Interested families will need to have a bed for the student to sleep in,” says Field Manager Dana Haskill, “and provide meals for the student while they’re home. Families will also go through a vetting process that includes a background check.”
Haskill also talked about how host families go about choosing their student. “Host families get to choose what student they host with the help of a local coordinator who helps find a student who has similar interests and hobbies.”
The students come from all around, including France, Slovakia, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Denmark. Their ages range between 14 and 18 years.
Jill Magana, a local coordinator, has participated in the program for two years so far, and she plans to continue hosting this year.
“I love the experience. I'm not over-exaggerating when I say I love the experience, but I'm a mom of six kids, so I already love all of the kids around and some people would say I'm crazy, but like, I enjoy that crazy. So, I loved it.”
Magana explains that host families don’t need to do a lot of activities to keep their students busy. “A lot of people think you have to do a lot of things to entertain your exchange student. I think sometimes that scares people away from hosting because it’s like, ‘we’re just a boring family, we don’t really do anything.’ Really you don't have to do anything. They find the excitement.”
She says her second student, Elena from Italy, who arrived in 2020, had an even better experience during her stay because of the distance learning. Magana was able to take her and several other foreign exchange students to a house on the beach and a house near Lake Tahoe. Elena later moved to a host family in Texas to have more freedom in school and sports.
“We were devastated when they called us that they found the family for her, but we were excited because she went to Texas and people could go to 100% on-campus school, no face masks, play sports, and she got her prom, she got everything. So, at the end it ended up working out great for her because she was able to see California, and then see Texas, but she had a great year.”
Even after the students return to their home countries, Magana and many other host families are still in contact with them. The experience tends to bond the student and family together, the student becoming an honorary family member.
Those interested can call (800) 344-3566 to talk with the ICES staff or contact the local Field Manager Dana Haskill at dhaskill@icesusa.org or (209) 818-2533.
