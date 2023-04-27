There are many obstacles that will confront the Christian who has determined to know God and to serve Him. Some of these obstacles are self-imposed when foolish decisions are occasionally made. Other difficulties will come from Satanic opposition to your dedication to God. Some hurdles will come from God Himself as He tests you and strengthens you. When the journey gets tough, it can be tempting to give up and quit.
The Apostle Paul was certainly acquainted with challenges of all types. However, he said in Acts 20:24, “But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy.” He determined that the trials of life would not keep him from following God and that he would finish his course. It is no accident that shortly before his execution by the Roman emperor, Paul said in II Timothy 4:7, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” He finished his course, in spite of opposition, because he specifically intended to do so.
In Philippians chapter four, the apostle makes it clear that he had not yet finished all that he was called to do. “Not as though I had already attained, either were already perfect.” (Philippians 3:12) He then proceeded to lay out a plan to keep from quitting.
Philippians 3:13,14 says, “Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.” Here the reader will find three steps they can implement to keep them in the race.
Forgetting “forgetting those things which are behind” There are many things in the past of each believer that can cause him to quit before the race is completed. He must forget the sins of the past that had previously held him in bondage. He must forget the guilt of the past. “When Satan reminds you of your past, remind him of his future.” The Christian must also forget the successes of the past lest he become full of pride and “rest on his laurels.” Anyone who is constantly focused on the past, whether negative or positive, is someone who will have difficulty moving forward with consistency.
Reaching “reaching forth unto those things which are before” After detaching from a focus on the past, the believer must begin to reach forward by setting some goals. A wise man once said, “Your reach should always exceed your grasp.” You will stagnate and eventually quit if you are not regularly reaching out to new accomplishments and growth. Set long-term goals to help you keep the right focus. Set short-term goals to keep you motivated from day to day.
Pressing “I press toward the mark” Setting goals is not a guarantee that you will complete your course. The believer must take his goals and press toward them daily. The believer must learn to press on without comparing himself to someone else. The Scriptures say that each will give an account before the Lord for himself. If a believer is comparing himself to others, he will either get proud and start coasting or get discouraged and quit. He also must press on in the strength of the Lord. No one can complete their course without the wisdom and strength of God.
n By Pastor Timothy Benefield, Golden Valley Baptist. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
