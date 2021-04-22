Hey, Patterson neighbors! How is your spring going? As we all know, it has been a dry rainy season, so my sprinklers had to be turned on earlier than normal. I am a green grass guy being raised in the Midwest. SPRINKLERS! They are evil as there is ALWAYS one broken. Ten need to be completely replaced in our yard right now. Told you they were evil but a necessary evil where we live.
Foundations are the subject for this sermon. Foundations are invisible parts of buildings and our lives which make a huge difference in how buildings and people survive. Let me explain.
Growing up in the Midwest meant a foundation had to go at least thirty inches deep. If you did NOT build your footers and foundation that deep, when the ground froze, it would lift the structure and cause incredible damage to it.
Here in our part of California, we do not need to worry about freezing ground. Earthquakes and very nasty soil for digging are our concerns. We build “floating” foundations, so if the ground shakes and as the ground changes due to moisture content, the house or building moves as needed, hopefully without snapping off water, sewer and gas lines.
This aging preacher decided a long time ago to build his life foundation of on something and/or someone who is immovable. We used to sing a hymn that states, “On Christ the solid rock I stand, all other ground is sinking sand….”
In our lives, we are going to get hit hard at times. Those storms, life-challenging situations and bad news can knock us down for a ten-count (knock-out in boxing). What are you going to hold on to in those times? Your foundation or lack of such will show.
Here are some passages from the Christian Bible which I stand upon as my foundation: Isaiah 28:16, I Peter 2:6, Matthew 7:24, Hebrews 11:10, I Corinthians 3:11, II Timothy 3:16-17, Ephesians 2:20 and MORE! God’s Word, the Christian Bible, and Jesus, the Word who became flesh (John 1:14) is my foundation. These are a proven life-foundation which still endures today for those who seek Jesus.
Ken Hasekamp still gets hit with bad news causing me to stagger, cry out in pain, close my eyes and pray it will just all go away when I wake up from this terrible dream. But then I can and will go to my foundation, my heavenly Father and to His Son, Jesus the Christ. They are always there for me when I remember them. Then the Holy Spirit helps me, but I am out of space.
Please seek the God of the Christian Bible and Jesus His son. Make them your foundation and build your life on Jesus as your cornerstone. He has never let me down in the forty-five-plus years I have been pursuing Him.
Need some help finding Jesus? I am always here to help. Enjoy the day!
By Pastor Ken Hasekamp, Adventure Christian Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
