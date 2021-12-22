Francis Bettencourt, 90 of Ceres, passed away on Friday, December 17th at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.
Mr. Bettencourt was born in Modesto and lived in the area for most of his life. He was a teacher at Patterson High School from 1958 until his retirement in 1992 where he was affectionately known as “Mr. B”.
Francis served his community in a number of ways, including President of the Patterson Association of Teachers, Faculty Director of the Lion’s Club Speech Contest, Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Council, Patterson City Council member, Mayor of Patterson, Democratic State Central Committee Convention Delegate in 1976 and many more areas of public service. After retirement from teaching, he worked as Assistant Manager then as Manager of the Stanislaus County Fair.
He was member of the Knights of Columbus, Luso-American Association and the Holy Name Society. He served in the Armed Services and received the
following commendations: Korean Defense Ribbon, National Defense Ribbon, United Nations Service Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation, Japanese Occupation Ribbon and more.
In 1952, he married Bernice C. Pimental in Honolulu, Hawaii. Together they had three sons and one daughter.
Mr. Bettencourt is survived by his wife of 69 years, Bernice Bettencourt of Ceres; sons, Craig (Cindy) of Patterson, Brian (Carrie) of Modesto and Alan
(Theresa) of Modesto; daughter, Lynne (Mark) of Rocklin; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Emily Bettencourt and sister, Gloria Inaudi.
Donations may be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 100 Bush Street, Ste. 850, San Francisco, CA 94104, Modesto Gospel Homeless Shelter, 1400 Yosemite Ave., Modesto, CA 95354 or St. Vincent de Paul Society Thrift Store, 58 South Third St., Patterson, CA 95363.
