Frank was born on March 17, 1958, in Los Angeles, CA. He grew up in Grayson, CA where he graduated from Patterson High School in 1976. He joined the United States Marine Corps at a young age where he served the
country he loved for 20 faithful years before retiring in 1998. Frank tried his hand at a few jobs before ultimately returning to his love of aviation. He spent the last part of his career working for almost 20 years at FRC East. He would eventually be assigned as the first permanent FRC East employee at the Hurlbert Field Site.
Frank’s pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. And while he only had 2 daughters of his own, he provided unconditional love, support, guidance, and so much more to countless family members, friends, and coworkers throughout his life. He was known to be strong-willed and determined, particularly with those he worked with, but it always came with the best of intentions. He strived to bring out the best in all those around him even when they were unable to see the potential in themselves.
Frank will be fondly remembered for his love of family, Oldies and the Eagles, John Wayne, Swarovski crystals, Disney movies, Nascar, Budweiser, weekend barbecues, and sharing the many stories from his time in the Marines. His legacy will not be materialistic in nature but rather a legacy of character, faith, and love of country and community. This will live on in the many lives he touched throughout his lifetime.
He is survived by his daughter, Sabrina Adame Smith; mother of his children, Tina Adame; brothers, Ernie and Edward Adame; sister, Angela Alvarado; grandchildren, Adrian Adame, Natalie Seitz, Melina Adame, Isabel Smith, Jacob Adame, and Caleb Cobb and numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
He is preceded in death by his beautiful daughter, Priscilla Adame; parents Ruben & Tillie Rivera; father, Miguel Adame; mother-in-law, Isabel Moreno; and brothers Salvador and Miguel Adame.
A Funeral Mass was held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at St. Paul Catholic Church. Frank will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Cotten Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Frank Adame. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cottenfuneralhome.com for the Adame family.
