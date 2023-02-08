Frank Alberta passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 after a long battle with his health.
He was 80 years old. Long story short, he dedicated his life to his family’s ranch and worked as a mechanic for the local Ford garage until he retired at 63. He was a Harley-Davidson enthusiast, proud member of the NRA, and loved his oldies music.
He is survived by his two children Tami Alberta-Kuipers and Jeremy Alberta, and his four grandchildren, Nicholas Kuipers, Morgain Kuipers, Jasmine Hastings, and Aeryn Brewer.
Special Thanks from the family to Neta Farinha.
There will be a small gathering at noon on February 13 at Mil’s Bar & Grill in Patterson for anyone who would like to share stories and remember him with his family.
