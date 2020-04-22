Frankie Sanchez, 51 of Patterson passed away Wednesday, April 1st in Crows Landing.
Mr. Sanchez was born in Patterson and was a lifelong resident. He was a security guard for five years and a DJ for Technical Two & Kru. He was a graduate for Patterson High School Class of 1986 where he was an all-star athlete in wrestling and football. He enjoyed cycling, coaching, and spending time with family and friends. He was a champion, a legend, the greatest.
Mr. Sanchez is survived by his sons, Trey Sanchez, Anthony Sanchez, Frankie Thomas Sanchez and Keegan Sanchez; daughter, Serena Sanchez; mother, Frances Lalor; brothers, Danny Sanchez, Christopher Sanchez and Peter Aguirre; sisters, Adriana Johnson, Stephanie Sanchez, and dog, Chewie all of Patterson. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Sanchez, grandparents Rufina & Miguel Rodriguez and grandfather Liberato Sanchez.
Due to current restrictions services are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Sanchez family would like to thank all family and friends who have reached out with kind words and generous gifts though this hard time we can’t wait to celebrate his life with you.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.