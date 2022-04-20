Fred “Wild Turkey'' Harter lived a long, full 95 years. He was born October 7, 1926 and peacefully passed away April 16, 2022, surrounded by his family at home.
Due to family hardships, elementary level education was all he could receive before going to work on his grandfather's ranches where he rode the range before there were fences. In his teens, he and Casey Tibbs rode cattle for the governor of South Dakota before joining the rodeo circuit. Then, racing his cars and motorcycles, he rode through the 40’s into the next chapter of his life, where his strong work abilities left pieces of his legacy in numerous places across the United States. He worked on the railroads in Montana before becoming an equipment operator and taking large part in various projects such as the construction of the road up to Mount Rushmore and several overpasses on I-5 that span across the San Joaquin Valley. He also was part of the crews that built the Trinity, Orville, and San Luis dams, to name a few. In 1964, he moved to Patterson, California with his family where he worked for John Azevedo and Walt Gnesa for decades. In his retirement, he worked for Athwal almonds driving heavy equipment and running the hauler. In his last days, he was surrounded by family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Harter, his son, Marvin Burnette, his grandson, Donny, his parents, Amos and Irene Harter, his brothers Joe and Stanely, his sisters, Iona and Iva Lee, and his son-in-law Chuck Testerman. He is survived by his daughter, Joanne Testerman, his grandchildren Jennifer Nelson (Greg), and Randy Testerman (Shannon), his great-grandchildren, Shelby (Cody), Cassey, Charles, Jayden, Tristian, and Jordan, as well as a great-great grandson, Connor James. He is also survived by his brother, Billy.
Fred Harter lived a long 95 years that allowed him to see and take part in incredible things, meet 4 generations beneath himself, and leave behind countless legacies that will surely live on forever. He will be laid to rest in Winter, South Dakota beside his wife, Evelyn.
A Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm followed by a Funeral Services at 2:00 pm, Friday, April 29th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapels, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.