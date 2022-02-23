Frederick Phillip Lara passed away on February 15, 2022 at Valley Comfort in Modesto, and will be sorely missed.
Fred was born on February 6, 1945 to Frederick V. and Mercedes Corral Lara in Sunnyvale, CA, the youngest of seven children. From an early age, he took pride in his Spanish heritage and family traditions. Throughout his life he found enjoyment behind the wheel of his fast cars, on the saddle of his trusty horse, and in his favorite easy chair watching Westerns.
Fred graduated from Sunnyvale High School in 1963, and was awarded the MVP of his Varsity Wrestling Team. With agricultural roots in his blood, Fred worked alongside his brothers as a part of Lara Farms when they moved to Westley. He served in the Army as a heavy equipment operator when the war broke out in Vietnam, remaining patriotic throughout his life. After the war, he returned to Westley to grow onions, apricots and almonds. In 1971, he met the love of his life, Theresa Marie Perez, and they were married the next year. This was the start of 38 wonderful years; together they branched out on their own, farming primarily almonds and walnuts, and created 4L Processing.
They raised their children on Hamilton Road. The home was a gathering place for many friends and family. His greatest pride came as his family expanded to include his beloved grandchildren. Fred’s generous nature was often evident as he was never shy to lend a helping hand to someone in need. One look into his dazzling eyes showed the depth of his sincerity and loyalty.
Fred was an active member of the Patterson Lions Club for decades, serving a term as President. He was presented with several Appreciation Awards over the years, and was honored with the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award in 2008 for being a dedicated humanitarian. He was a founding member of Lions District 4A-1 Camp Pacifica. Fred was a committed Westley Volunteer Fire Fighter for 37 years. He could be found working tirelessly at Apricot Fiesta Chicken BBQs and Fire Department Dinner Dances, as well as the annual Lenten Fish Frys. His hobbies included out-of-state hunting and fishing trips with friends and family, and horseback riding during cattle round-ups.
Fred is survived by his daughter Lisa McComas (Joe), son John Lara (Annamarie), 6 grandchildren and brothers Paul Lara (Madeline), Ed Lara and Henry Lara. Fred was preceded in death and welcomed into heaven by his loving wife, Theresa Lara, by his parents Fred V. and Mercedes Lara, brothers Richard Lara and Benny Lara, sister Eleanor Plaza.
Recitation of Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on February 24th at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will be at Patterson District Cemetery.
Remembrances can be made to Patterson Lions Club Theresa M. Lara Scholarship at PO Box 452, Patterson, CA 95363 or CCHS Foundation-Theresa M. Lara Memorial Scholarship at 200 S. Carpenter Road, Modesto, CA 95351.
