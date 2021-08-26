When:
Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – first come, first served
Where:
T.W. Patterson Sports Complex
16651 Ward Avenue
Patterson, CA 95363
Description:
Safe Kids Stanislaus – proudly led by Doctors Medical Center and Stanislaus County Police Activities League – is hosting free car seat checks in Patterson on Aug. 28. Learn how to install your child's car seat or booster seat. Find out if it's time for a change. Nationally certified technicians will inspect and help you properly install your child's car seat. Please Bring: car seat, child who rides in the seat, child seat instruction manual (if possible) and vehicle owner's manual (if possible). Please Note: six months or more expectant mothers welcome. Plan on spending approximately 45 minutes per car seat. COVID-19 precautions will be in place: masks required, social distancing and screenings.
With safety precautions in place, Safe Kids Stanislaus continues to provide this service to our community. For questions, please call (209) 480-8786.
