As part of the ongoing COVID-19 mitigation effort the city has received about 350 N-95 masks to distribute to residents.
Distribution will begin tomorrow, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue.
Distribution will continue until supplies have been exhausted. A limit of four masks per car will be enforced.
