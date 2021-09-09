California Poison Control System is offering a free Poison Prevention Training Program for California-based community educators and residents. Participants will learn how to spot a poison, how poison can cause harm, how to prevent poison exposure and what to do if someone has been poisoned. Upon successful completion of the training program, a Certification of Completion and access to poison prevention materials and resources will be provided. The goal of the program is to teach community educators and others how to recognize poison exposure risks and to know what to do during a poisoning emergency.
Anyone living and/or working in California is welcome to complete the course and use the online poison prevention resource center.
The following topics will be covered in the California course:
•U.S. Poison Centers and the California Poison Control System
•Understanding the Poisoning Problem
•Common Poisons
•What to Do in Case of a Poisoning
•Planning, Implementing, and Evaluating Poison Prevention Activities in Your Community
The following resources will be available to participants upon successful course completion:
•Adult Lesson Plans and Activities
•Children Lesson Plans and Activities
•How to Order Educational Materials
•FAQs
•Handouts
•Internet Resources
•Poison Prevention Training Manual
•Product List
•Tips
•Videos
•Additional Resources
It takes approximately two hours to complete this course, but progress is saved so it can be continued in a future sitting. To access the course outline and begin training, click here. If you have any questions about California Poison Control System materials or programs, please visit www.calpoison.org or email healthed@calpoison.org
The information contained in this training is designed to be informational and educational. Under no circumstances is this training to replace the expert advice of a qualified health care professional. In the event of a poison emergency, contact the nearest poison control center immediately. The California Poison Control System, its employees and affiliates assume no responsibility in the usage of the information provided in this training.
