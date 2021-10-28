Dear Scouting Community –
The scouts and volunteers of the Greater Yosemite Council invite you to make an investment in scouting. Friends of Scouting is the annual giving campaign of the Greater Yosemite Council that helps provide the necessary funds to ensure an outstanding scouting program in the central valley. The Greater Yosemite Council is licensed by the Boy Scouts of America national office to conduct the scouting program within its geographical boundaries. The service center maintains the standards and policies of the BSA. As well as record retention for registration, awards, Eagle processing, scout education, specialized training, and programming. The council also oversees facility upkeep and management for Camp McConnell in Livingston and the service center in Modesto.
Scouting would not be possible without the hundreds of adults and parents who volunteer to be leaders and mentors. These adults could not do their job without the support, facilities and materials provided by the council. The Greater Yosemite Council relies heavily on the financial support raised during the Friends of Scouting campaign.
Your support is valued. Can we count on you this year?
Donating is as simple as clicking the Friends of Scouting heart below. If you prefer to make a pledge, the council can bill you monthly or quarterly. Please contact the office at (209) 545-6320 or email info@yosemitescouting.org. All contributions to Friends of Scouting stay local to support scouting in your community. Your investment will bear dividends for years to come.
With heartfelt appreciation,
the Scouts and Volunteers of the Greater Yosemite Council
