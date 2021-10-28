Bookworms from across Patterson stopped by their local library for the twice-a-year used book sale this past October 19-21. Funded by book donations to the library, the sale brought in over a hundred people over the three days.
On the first two days, the library staff offered paperbacks for ¢25 and hardcovers for ¢50, but on the third day eager readers can fill up a whole brown paper grocery bag with as many books as they can fit for $5. All the money made goes to the library to spend on holding all the community events that they do.
The Patterson Library has been holding these sales for over 30 years, and Trudy De Groot, a library employee, has been helping out for almost half that time. She explained what she's enjoyed about her 12 years of service. "Well, I just like it, you know? Like to see the people, like books." De Groot mentioned having already spent $30 at the sale herself.
Tammy Luna was one attendee hunting the rows of boxes for intriguing stories. She and her daughters have come for years and watch the sign in front of the library for news of the sale. Luna said she used to bring her daughters to story time at the library, but they've since outgrown it. However, they haven't outgrown books, and have found a slew of interesting ones over the years.
If you have any unwanted books and you'd like to help with the next sale, talk to the local librarians. Maybe you'll help someone discover their new favorite story.
