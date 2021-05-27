Front yard car accidents

Local man Deotis Sanders has experienced two car accidents in his front lawn this month.
The first incident occurred on May 9 when a car crashed into his yard, destroying a tree.
The second incident which occurred on May 12 was even more dramatic as described by Sanders.
"The one on Wednesday, the 12th ... between 11:15 and 11:30 [p.m.], same thing happened. They were heading west on Sperry at the light, they exited the light. ... They went straight across at the light ... took out the fire hydrant, ran up on my lawn right next to my house, took out my rose bushes, and they were stopped, just right at the door of my house."
The water from the destroyed fire hydrant sprayed across the midnight scene as first responders arrived.
Both drivers were uninjured, though the passenger from the second crash reported some soreness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.