Front yard pumpkin patch, a helping hand

For two weeks in October, Christopher Ramos put together a pumpkin patch in his front yard. The orange fruits went for $1 each, with larger ones reaching $4.
Ramos had the idea for several years, but this year he finally got the chance to try it. He sourced pumpkins from a local farm a few miles outside of town and arranged them on his lawn.
“The one up by the freeway is really expensive,” Ramos said, “and with hard times for all of the families, and people struggling, I wanted to give people a chance to have a great Halloween without going into debt.”
Ramos received a slew of positive feedback, with many Facebook comments thanking him for the experience. One commenter said, “I can’t tell you how many happy kids were made by these pumpkins. An entire soccer team and neighborhood full of kids. Along with my home.” Another wrote, “This was an amazing service you provided for the community! My daughter was able to have 10 pumpkins this year as opposed to the 4 we normally buy.” Ramos didn't know how many people bought pumpkins due to the large number of visitors. He said he went through several pallets of pumpkins over the two weeks.
Ramos continued, “It really helped a lot of the teachers and coaches in the area. I had a lot of teachers come in, that were able to buy for their class. I had a lot of coaches that would come and buy up to 30 and 50 for their students. It was able to give back and help them.”
A portion of the proceeds was used to pay pickers, sorters, and other farm workers. He plans to hold it again next year with even more activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.