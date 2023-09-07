The Patterson Frosh football team faced an uphill battle against Lodi Highschool, resulting in a 22-7 defeat that showcased both the team's struggle and determination.
Lodi seized an early lead with a touchdown at 4:35 left in the 1st quarter, setting the tone for the game. Throughout the match, Patterson grappled with multiple challenges, from a slew of penalties stacking up against them to defensive coverage lapses and difficulties maintaining their defensive line.
Lodi's offensive strategy primarily revolved around the quarterback's scrambling abilities and power handoffs to the running back or motioning wide receiver, with minimal passes attempted. This approach kept Patterson's defense on their toes throughout the game.
Despite the adversity, Coach Jason Jacob remained a pillar of support for his players, emphasizing the need to regroup and improve. "We have to get it together; we can do better than this," Coach Jacob declared. When asked about his reflections on Thursday's game, he highlighted discipline as a key takeaway, urging his players to understand their roles within the team.
Coach Jacob also acknowledged that the team's performance fell below expectations and cited a challenging week of practice as a contributing factor. "We had some rough practices this week, and it wasn't the greatest. It showed, but I put that on myself and our coaching staff," he admitted.
The Patterson Frosh football team faces a learning curve as they navigate the season, but with determination and Coach Jacob's guidance, they aim to rebound stronger in their upcoming matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.